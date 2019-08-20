OFFERS
Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Fire

Smoke billowing up from the Sheridan Fire on Sunday, Aug. 18. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 20, 2019 11:01 a.m.

A community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Prescott High School Ruth Street Theater, 1050 Ruth St., in Prescott.

The Prescott National Forest encourages members of the community to attend the meeting. Sheridan Fire incident management team members along with local Forest officials will be in attendance to address questions and/or concerns of the public.

The fire is located 23 miles northwest of Prescott on the Chino Valley District. It began Aug. 5 via lightning strike and has grown to 3,700 acres as of Tuesday. The blaze is 0% contained, according to a news release.

Approximately 113 personnel including four engines, one water tender, one hand crew, one hotshot crew and one helicopter are being used to manage the blaze.

CURRENT SITUATION

The fire continues to move steadily across the landscape in a remote and rural area south of the Camp Wood Road, and northwest of Willow Spring in the Sheridan Mountain area. There are no homes or structures threatened.

There is a closure order in effect over the Sheridan Fire area which is extremely important for firefighter and public safety. Firefighters and forest officials have been working closely with area permittees for access as needed, but we continue to see non-authorized individuals in the closure area. County Road 68, also known as the Camp Wood Road, acts as the northern boundary to the closure and remains open to local traffic at this time. Areas south of the Camp Wood Road within the Forest boundary are closed, while areas to the north of Camp Wood Road remain open. County roads on the perimeter of the closure remain open. We are asking everyone to use caution as they continue to use the Camp Wood Road, as firefighters and multiple fire resources are working in the area. A map and detailed description of the closure area are available on Inciweb and on the Prescott National Forest website.

Area roads, trails, and natural barriers will be used as control features. Masticators will continue to work along the Camp Wood Road and in select areas to clear vegetation to enhance the effectiveness of control features. Firefighters are continuing to use a helicopter and agency operated drones to monitor fire activity as access to the immediate fire area is limited, mostly due to rough and rugged terrain.

SMOKE

Smoke from the Sheridan Fire will continued to be visible from Prescott and the Tri-City area during mid-afternoon and into the evening hours, extending as far north of the general fire area relative to the predominant wind direction.

With smoke impacts continuing to be expected, we recommend that the public plan activities during the earlier part of the day. For those more sensitive to smoke, we also recommend staying indoors with windows and doors closed and bringing pets inside.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For additional information about the fire, members of the public may turn to the following resources:

Prescott Fire Information Phone: 928-925-1111

Prescott National Forest – Fire Closure Order & Map: https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6522/

Prescott National Forest Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

Prescott National Forest Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrescottNF

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

