Prescott Valley in Brief: Town seeks applications for arts, culture seats

Town seeks applications for arts, culture seats

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission. Positions available are for two non-voting members.

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. It is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. This is a physical commission that requires lifting, bending and the ability to set up and tear down events.

First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applicants are required to attend at least one Arts and Culture Commission meeting prior to an interview being scheduled.

Applications are available in the Executive Management Office, on the 4th floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Pop, rock, country, bluegrass bands to perform in September

The Prescott Valley Summer Concert Series continues in September with two bands playing from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Theater on the Green.

Shining Star Band & Famous in Denmark (rock/pop) will play Friday, Sept. 13. Thunder & Lightnin’ (bluegrass/country) plays Sept. 20.

The Theater on the Green is located at the Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets — no dogs, glass containers or alcohol — and enjoy an evening of music.

For more information, visit www.pvaz.net or call Parks & Recreation at 928-759-3090.

Classroom grants available for Humboldt district teachers

James Clemens, president of the Humboldt Education Foundation (HEF), unveiled a new grant opportunity for Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) teachers at the Aug. 2 welcome back ceremony for HUSD teachers and staff.

HEF is offering four $500 classroom grants for the first three quarters of the school year. The nonprofit organization collected the money through the annual Teacher of the Year evening and generous grants, and has committed to $6,000 in teacher grants for the 2019-20 school year.

The deadline for the first round of applications is Sept. 30. Applications require a description of the project needing funding and the number of students that will benefit from it.

HEF’s other projects include the Carm Staker Scholarship Award for graduating seniors at Bradshaw Mountain High School, the Student Orchestra Project and the Hungry Kids Project. HEF is an approved State of Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization for Arizona Tax Credit program.



To apply for the classroom grants, visit forms.gle/qDfUJ5u4FWSmMh1o6 or call James Clemens at 928-499-2288.

Learn what comes after compiling genealogy research

The Northern Arizona Genealogical Society’s (NAGS) monthly meeting takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Family History Center, 1001 Ruth St., Prescott. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for this free presentation on “Writing Family Stories” with presenter Sharon Atkins.

Atkins will talk about what happens after careful documented research has verified the who, what and where of one’s ancestors. Do you enter the collected data into a computer genealogy program? Stuff the various paper documents in folders somewhere to reference in the future? Create a timeline to figure out what might be missing?

Atkins will discuss how she moves from her research to writing family stories. Make sure all the hard work you’ve accomplished does not end up in a dumpster, but rather can be shared with the family in a coherent story.

Park at the rear of the building and enter through the double doors in back. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Town seeks volunteer tour guide

The Town of Prescott Valley is looking for an outgoing and adventurous person who wants to create memorable experiences for “Explore Arizona” patrons.

A volunteer, an “Outdoor Adventurist,” with a love for hiking and exploring historic, natural and other significant sites of Arizona is needed to serve as driver and tour guide to help the public experience and understand the significance of various Prescott Valley Park and Recreation day-trip destinations. These include the red rocks of Sedona, Grand Canyon National Park, Desert Botanical Gardens and Phoenix Art Museum.

To apply, visit www.pvaz.net/233/Volunteer-Opportunities/ For more information, call Volunteer Central at 928-759-3123.

Reading with dogs at Prescott Valley Library

Children are welcome to read to a therapy dog every Wednesday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Library in the children’s activity room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Children may attend this free event as often as they want and read as many books during the hour to as many participating dogs as they desire. Cruiser, Megan and Griffin are regular therapy dogs that attend, thanks to Pet Partners of Prescott, a nonprofit organization of registered therapy dog teams.

These dogs love listening to children as they read, and the children gain confidence with their non-judgmental friends.

50-plus-year grads of Prescott High to meet

Prescott High School students who graduated 50 or more years ago will gather on Sept. 19 at the Prescott Resort for the annual Half Century Club luncheon.

Since many graduates have stayed in the area or still have connections in the area, this is open to PHs grads — no matter where they live.

This year’s event is hosted by members of the Class of 1968. Those who graduated in 1969 will be inducted into the Half Century Club at the Luncheon.

Prescott High School’s Half Century Club was formed in 1978 by Taylor Hicks and Jack Orr, and originally consisted of 14 PHS graduates who met annually for lunch in Orr’s carport. Over the years, more and more people were invited to the lunch and the event expanded to include all PHS graduates of 50-plus years. Today, the Half Century Club luncheon sells out with more than 600 attendees.

But it’s not just lunch. The Prescott High School band will perform and the high school’s ROTC group will present the colors. The Class of ’68 is also sponsoring a photo booth where alumni can take class photos. Local artist and PHS alum Bill Nebeker is donating “Born to Run,” a bronze sculpture of running horses as the grand prize in the Half Century Club’s drawing.

Prescott High 50-plus year graduates can learn more about the event by visiting www.prescotthcc.com.

Road work ahead for Cordes Lakes, Prescott Valley

Yavapai County Public Works is conducting road work this month in several areas of the county.

Earth Resources Corporation, in conjunction with Yavapai County, will be performing chip seal and fog seal operations on various roads and neighborhoods in Yavapai County.

The areas include Black Canyon City, Lake Montezuma, Williamson Valley Road (from Talking Rock Subdivision to end of pavement), Camp Verde, Chino Valley, Cordes Lakes, Paulden, Ponderosa Park, Skull Valley and Wilhoit.

Construction work will include placing a three-eighths-inch chip seal, fog seal and striping on various roads throughout the county. The chip seal is a rapid-moving construction method, so public impact should be minimal.



Construction is underway, and continues through Oct. 24. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times; however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions, reduced speeds and flagging operations throughout the work zones. Motorists should expect minor delays and allow extra time to get through the construction areas. Please follow all traffic control devices when traveling through the work zones.

Paveco, Inc. will be performing work on Coyote Springs Road and County Fair Trail in the Prescott Valley area. Construction is underway, and continues through Oct. 14.

Road construction will consist of overlaying County Fair Trail with a conventional and rubberized chip application. Coyote Springs Road construction will consist of an overlay of existing asphalt and shoulder work.



For more information, call Yavapai County Public Works at 928-771-3183 or visit www.yavapai.us/publicworks.

Prepare trash, yard waste for cleanup program Sept. 3-6

The Town of Dewey-Humboldt plans its annual Fall Cleanup Program to begin Sept. 3 and continue through Sept. 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 12938 E. Main St. As part of the town’s Firewise Program, it will accept brush and yard clippings. Dumpsters will be available to handle discards; a separate area will be available to receive brush and yard clippings for chipping and mulching.

Non-acceptable items are tires, oils, hazardous chemicals, batteries, household trash, refrigerators/freezers with Freon/coolant canisters. Mulch will be available later on an appointment basis beginning Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the mulch is gone.

For more information about the Fall Cleanup Program, or to schedule an appointment for mulch pickup, call Jason Berg at 928-632-7362.

Blood donations needed

With many regular donors delaying giving to take final summer vacations and prepare for school to start, the American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage.

While thousands of donors have rolled up a sleeves this summer, blood and platelet donations aren’t keeping pace with patient needs. More donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies.

Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.

With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who help overcome the shortage by coming to give July 29 through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

Blood donations scheduled in Yavapai County:

• Prescott Valley, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Little Dealer Little Prices, 2757 N. Truwood Drive.

• Prescott, Aug. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prescott Honda, 3291 Willow Creek Road.

To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed.