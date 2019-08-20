Prescott Council candidates raise nearly $87,000 in race for four seats

With less than a week to go before the Prescott city primary, the five candidates seeking seats on the City Council have raised a total of $86,957 toward their individual campaigns.

Of that, the candidates have spent a total of about $77,000 on a variety of campaign expenses.

The August pre-election period — the most recent campaign finance reporting period — ran from July 1 to Aug. 10, and the reports were due to be filed with the Prescott City Clerk’s office by Monday, Aug. 19.

Owing largely to the fewer candidates running in 2019, the contribution total is down from the same reporting period two years ago.

In the 2017 primary, three candidates were in a race for the mayor’s position and had collected a total of more than $100,000 by the August pre-election reporting period. In all, the nine candidates running in 2017 had raised nearly $132,825 by the same time period.

This year, the mayor’s race is uncontested, with incumbent Mayor Greg Mengarelli running unopposed. In addition, four candidates are seeking three seats on the City Council this year, compared with six in 2017.

(According to the City of Prescott’s Candidate Information Pamphlet, the contribution limit from an individual to a local candidate is $6,450.)

A breakdown of the 2019 candidates’ top contributions ($500 and above), and how much they raised in the most recent reporting period includes:

COUNCIL CANDIDATES

• Billie Orr — Orr continued to top the five candidates in total receipts and expenditures. By Aug. 10, she had raised $37,067 and had spent $33,567 on her campaign.

Her receipt total is up about $5,000 since the past reporting period, which ended June 30.

Orr’s top contributions in the most recent reporting round were: $2,000 from Prescott builder David Grounds of Dorn Homes; and $2,000 from the Prescott Police Association. Orr also received seven other contributions of between $100 and $250.

Her top expenditures included: $10,699 with Helken & Horn Advertising Agency for graphic design; and $3,617 with the U.S. Postmaster for postage.

• Cathey Rusing — Rusing had raised $23,385 by the end of the past reporting period and had spent $18,388 on her campaign.

Her total receipts were up about $15,000 since the previous reporting period.

Rusing’s top contributions in the most recent reporting round included: $1,000 from Prescott self-employed experimental educator Thomas Barry; $1,000 from Prescott insurance broker Marci Golden of Golden Insurance Services; $1,000 from Prescott retiree Jeri Smith-Fornara; $1,000 from Prescott retirees Charles and Suzette Comrardy; $600 from Prescott physician Fred Markham; $500 from Prescott retiree Dov Torenburg; and $500 from Prescott retirees Carolyn and David Smith. Rusing also received in-kind contributions of $725 and $924 from Prescott retiree Rod Moyer.

In addition, Rusing received about 70 other contributions of between $50 and $480.

Her major expenditures included: $3,350 to Drew Tracy LLC for web maintenance; $2,538 to Rod Moyer for octagonal signs and rebar for stakes; $2,504 to Prescott Newspapers Inc. for ads in the paper; $2,300 to Prescott Broadcasting LLC for radio ads; $2,130 to Rod Moyer for yard signs, wire stakes and rebar; and $2,004 to Prescott Valley Broadcasting for radio ads.

• Steve Sischka — Sischka had raised $16,963 by the end of the most recent reporting period and had spent $14,490.

His total receipts were up about $3,000 since the previous reporting period.

Sischka’s major contribution in the most recent reporting round included $2,000 from Prescott CEO David Grounds of Dorn Homes. Sischka also received seven other contributions of between $100 and $200.

His major expenditures included: $4,401 to EMI Printworks; $2,733 to Prescott News Network for print ads; and $2,003 to KYCA for radio ads.

• Jim Lamerson — Lamerson had received $8,200 in receipts by the end of the past reporting round, and had spent $10,150. (Lamerson clarified on Aug. 20 that he had lent money to his campaign to cover expenses and that the report would be amended to reflect the changes.)

His total was up about $6,000 since the previous reporting round.

Lamerson’s major contributions in the past reporting round included: $1,000 from Stephen Rutherford, self-employed in investments; $1,000 from Prescott retiree Jim Lee; $700 from Prescott City Councilman Steve Blair, listed as self-employed; $500 from Prescott repair shop (self-employed) Louie Gomez; $500 from Prescott hotel/business owner (self-employed) Dane Beck; $500 from J&G business owner (self-employed) Brad Desaye; $500 from Dewey Woodsman Properties LLC; $500 from Prescott accountant Raymond Sigafoos; $500 from Prescott Electric LLC (self-employed) Kevin Lollar; $500 from Prescott retiree David Hess; $500 from Prescott retiree Pamela Hess.

Lamerson also had eight contributions ranging from $100 to $250.

Lamerson’s major expenditures included: $2,978 to KYCA for radio ads; and $1,968 to KQNA for radio ads; and $1,920 to the U.S. Postmaster for stands for mailer.

MAYOR CANDIDATE

• Greg Mengarelli — Mengarelli, who is running unopposed for Prescott Mayor, had raised $1,342 by the end of the past reporting round and had spent $718. His total receipts was up by about $500 since the previous reporting round.

Mengarelli’s major contribution was $550 from Prescott consultant Pam Jones.