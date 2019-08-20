Power line down: Ruth Street near Whipple is closed until about 4:30 p.m.

Ruth Street, near Whipple Street in Prescott, is will be closed until about 4:30 p.m. today, Aug. 20, because a tree fell on a power line.

Arizona Public Service (APS) crews are working to trim the tree and re-hang the power line, according to Prescott Fire Battalion Chief Scott Luedeman.

The street closure is temporary to keep the area clear while the work is being done.

- The Daily Courier