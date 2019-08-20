Obituary: Paul Robert Kedroski

Paul Robert Kedroski, 73, of Dewey, Arizona, died peacefully in his sleep at his home on July 22, 2019. He was born Nov. 2, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Harry Michael Kedroski and Helen (Smytkowski) Kedroski.

Paul served our country as a Specialist 4th Class, in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War with an Honorable Discharge, and retired from Storage West in Scottsdale, Arizona, as a Facility Manager.

Paul is survived by his wife, Martha; two children, Scott A. (Debra) Kedroski and Vicki R. Kedroski (Hammond); and sister, Joanne (Steve) Weseloh-Jordan.

A rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at St. Germaine Catholic Church at 7997 E. Dana Drive in Prescott Valley.



