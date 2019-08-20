Obituary: Betty Anne Harshman
Betty Anne Harshman — family matriarch, sister, mother, friend, grandmother, great grandmother — passed away peacefully at Reflections at Fellowship Square in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the age of 82.
Betty Anne was born on May 21, 1937, in Tiffin, Ohio, to Roger and Barbara Harshman.
Betty Anne leaves behind brother Rony (Norma) Harshman; children Leslie (Johnny) Johnson, Cydney (Jay) Vargo, Arturo (Ashley) Garcia, and Lydia (Danny) Crain. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Janice, Mark, Katie, Wil, Blake, Danielle, Aura, Bella, Artie, Trevor, Danielle; and eight great-grandchildren.
For celebration of life information, please go to www.bunkerfuneral.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Residents north of Highway 89A to get convenience store
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Prescott Valley Police arrest man during undercover sex sting
- Van t-boned by emergency vehicle, rolls
- Motorcyclist injured in Hwy 69 crash identified
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: