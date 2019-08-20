Obituary: Betty Anne Harshman

Betty Anne Harshman — family matriarch, sister, mother, friend, grandmother, great grandmother — passed away peacefully at Reflections at Fellowship Square in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the age of 82.

Betty Anne was born on May 21, 1937, in Tiffin, Ohio, to Roger and Barbara Harshman.

Betty Anne leaves behind brother Rony (Norma) Harshman; children Leslie (Johnny) Johnson, Cydney (Jay) Vargo, Arturo (Ashley) Garcia, and Lydia (Danny) Crain. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Janice, Mark, Katie, Wil, Blake, Danielle, Aura, Bella, Artie, Trevor, Danielle; and eight great-grandchildren.

For celebration of life information, please go to www.bunkerfuneral.com.





Information provided by survivors.