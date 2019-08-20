Letter: Immigration column confusing
Editor:
Hal Cohen’s Aug. 1 letter on Ronald Reagan’s position on immigration is confusing because he (purposely?) omitted the terms illegal and legal. Reagan was a proponent of LEGAL immigration and an opponent of ILLEGAL immigration. At the time, he was joined in his hatred of illegal immigration by one of his contemporaries, Caesar Chavez.
Chavez, who founded and led the United Farm Workers union, detested illegal immigration because he knew, he said, that it lowered his workers’ wages and destroyed their lifestyle. He referred to illegals as “wetbacks” and in the 1970’s conducted the “Illegals Campaign” sending UFW workers to the border (and into Mexico) to set up the “wetline” (union members housed in tents along the Mexican-Arizona border) to stop, and sometimes beat, illegals.
Chavez also hated the Bracero program, a program that allowed Mexican workers to legally come here to work and then return to Mexico. Canceled in 1964, Reagan, differing from Chavez, proposed (unsuccessfully) restarting the program in the 1980s.
In 1986, Chavez and Reagan worked to pass the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986. This act granted amnesty to more than three million illegals in this country and put in-place employer restrictions and other actions to stop illegal immigration. Clearly the act did not work as we now find ourselves, according to a Yale and MIT study in 2018, with more than twenty-two million illegal immigrants.
President Trump knows what Caesar Chavez and Ronald Reagan knew: illegal immigration hurts American workers and families.
We need to implement the President’s immigration plans today, stopping the crisis at our southern border.
Hal Bray
Prescott
