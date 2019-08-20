Depression and sleep apnea could be linked

Dear Dr. Rosenberg: My wife suffers with severe depression despite the fact her doctor has her on antidepressants. She also snores and wakes herself up many times a night. Could the two be related?

Answer: Yes, it sounds like your wife might have sleep apnea. Recent studies have shown a high percentage of people with depression have sleep apnea. Most importantly, many were refractory to medication until the sleep apnea was treated. I would urge your wife to discuss her snoring with her physician. It sounds like referral to a sleep specialist might be indicated.

Dear Dr. Rosenberg: My son came back from Afghanistan with PTSD. He is having a terrible time falling and staying asleep. Is this something that his physicians should know about?

Answer: Most definitely. Patients with PTSD commonly suffer from sleep disorders such as insomnia, sleep apnea and nightmares. If these nighttime problems are not addressed, they tend to have much more trouble recovering from the PTSD. It is during sleep, especially dream sleep, that emotional processing and healing from the trauma takes place.

Dear Dr. Rosenberg: Is it true a warm bath can help you fall asleep?

Answer: Yes, in fact a recent study published in the journal Sleep Medicine Reviews confirmed this. As we approach sleep, our core body temperature tends to drop two to three degrees. Taking a warm bath or shower for about 10 minutes results in increased blood flow to the hands and feet. This makes it easier to dissipate heat from our bodies after we get out and cool down. They found that warm bath or showers tended to decrease the time it took to fall asleep in most subjects.

Dear Dr. Rosenberg: I have been on morphine for my back for several years. I wake up frequently at night but I can return to sleep. My new doctor wants me to have a sleep study. In the past, I was told my awakenings were due to the medication. Can you help me to understand why I need a sleep study?

Answer: Yes, your new physician is probably familiar with recent studies showing a very high incidence of both obstructive and central sleep apnea in patients on opioids. The combination of opioids plus untreated sleep apnea is quite dangerous and can be lethal. Yes, your awakenings may be due to the medication, but they could be due to drops in oxygen because of prolonged periods of not breathing. I agree with your new doctor.

