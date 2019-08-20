Cooking with Diane: Midwest Skillet Cherry Pie
Shortbread cookie topping really makes this cherry pie delicious! Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Yum!
Midwest Skillet Cherry Pie
Ingredients:
1 sheet refrigerated pie crust
2 cans red tart cherries
¾ cup sugar
4 tablespoons flour
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon lemon zest
½ teaspoon almond flavoring
Directions:
Fit pie crust into a cast iron skillet, crimp edges.
In a sauce pan put cans of cherries, flour, sugar, zest, cinnamon, and flavoring. Heat over medium heat until mixture thickens. Pour into crust.
Topping
Ingredients:
12 shortbread cookies (crushed)
3 tablespoons quick cooking oats
3 tablespoons brown sugar
3 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Directions:
Mix these ingredients in a bowl until blended, then sprinkle over cherry mixture.
Bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes.
