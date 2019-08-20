Cooking with Diane: Midwest Skillet Cherry Pie

Shortbread cookie topping really makes this cherry pie delicious! Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Yum!

Midwest Skillet Cherry Pie

Ingredients:

1 sheet refrigerated pie crust

2 cans red tart cherries

¾ cup sugar

4 tablespoons flour

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon lemon zest

½ teaspoon almond flavoring

Directions:

Fit pie crust into a cast iron skillet, crimp edges.

In a sauce pan put cans of cherries, flour, sugar, zest, cinnamon, and flavoring. Heat over medium heat until mixture thickens. Pour into crust.

Topping

Ingredients:

12 shortbread cookies (crushed)

3 tablespoons quick cooking oats

3 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

Mix these ingredients in a bowl until blended, then sprinkle over cherry mixture.

Bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes.