Cheer on your favorite local star at 'Prescott Sings' Thursday, Aug. 22
Come out and cheer on your favorite, local star at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Prescott Sings is a series of nine evenings of music bonanza filled with local stars of all ages who are ready to be discovered. Join us at the sixth week of the competition then place your vote and come back next week for another fun-filled evening.
After each Prescott Sings performance you have until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. to vote for your favorite contestant.
This free event is being sponsored by the Prescott Downtown Partnership.
Check out the Prescott Sings! Facebook page.
For questions e-mail prescottsings@gmail.com or visit prescottconcertseries.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Prescott Valley Police arrest man during undercover sex sting
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Forest Service encouraging natural burn of Pemberton Fire
- Motorcyclist injured in Hwy 69 crash identified
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
20
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
20
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
20
|
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
|
TUE
20
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
20
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...