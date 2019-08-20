Blister beetle numbers surge; human skin, plants and horses at risk

This beetle can cause blisters or irritation if you aggravate it enough to squirt out a defensive chemical called cantharidin onto your skin. Hence, the name blister beetle; Epicauta pardalis and Tegrodera aloga are two of nearly 150 species identified in Arizona.

And you certainly don’t want to eat them. Horses, however, are highly susceptible to the toxins. They don’t eat the live beetles, but can get sick or die if enough are eaten — dead or alive — in baled alfalfa.

Dr. Karina Cox of Prescott Animal Hospital Equine Center said the office fields a lot of questions from horse owners who see the beetles crawling around their property.

“It’s only a problem when they get baled in alfalfa. Most alfalfa growers know to either spray or not bale when the beetles are present. I’ve not seen a case in the last couple of years,” Cox said.

Depending on the size and potency of the blister beetle and the weight of the horse, about 4 to 6 grams of the beetle may be toxic for a horse, the veterinarian said. “One isn’t going to cause a major issue.”

Clinical signs to look for in horses are general colic, diarrhea or malaise. Cox said if the horse gets a big wad of alfalfa with beetles in its mouth, that could cause a reaction in the mouth, and the horse won’t want to eat. The toxin can cause heart arrhythmia or blood in the urine.

Blister beetles also can affect sheep, goats and cows, but the amount of toxin has to be a lot higher; horses are more susceptible, she said. “I say it over and over, those little beetles are not an issue unless they are baled in hay. The horses are not going to go out in the yard and eat them.”

The majority of blister beetles, however, are not found in agricultural fields. Eugene Hall, University of Arizona Insect Collection manager, Department of Entomology, University of Arizona, has collected and studied a wide variety of blister beetles.

Together with Lydia M. Brown, Naomi Pier and Peter C. Ellsworth, he produced a paper on blister beetles in May this year in which he described the beetles as having a broad head wider than the thorax, or neck, and soft, leathery bodies. “Sometimes they are confused with similar looking beetles that do not produce cantharidin,” Hall wrote.

Blister beetles appear in spring, but can be found throughout the summer months and into early fall. They prefer weeds and flowers, but the beetles, in larvae stage, also eat grasshopper eggs.

Jeff Schalau, director of the Mohave/Yavapai Counties, UA Extension offices, said he didn’t think the beetles cut down on the grasshopper numbers greatly in alternate years, but acknowledged an “ecological phenomenon.”

“Depending on the species, some are more toxic than others. I have not heard of a problem in a long, long time of horses having toxicity from beetles,” Schalau said. “What I hear about is a swarm of beetles getting into someone’s tomatoes.”

Generally blister beetles prefer the chaparral area, but he has seen them on the Colorado plateaus in large numbers eating weeds.

“They tend to not be as destructive as grasshoppers. They live kind of on the edge of civilization,” he added.

Two grant-funded projects, the University of Arizona Insect Collection and the UA’s Arizona Pest Management Center’s Insect Diagnostics Clinic, are studying the beetles to help determine cantharidin levels and evaluate potential impact if ingested by humans. This will provide better information and support for crop producers and pest managers.

Schalau said the beetles move together across the landscape, and sometimes in large numbers, they can cause extensive damage to garden plants and trees. Mostly, blister beetles are found in the wild, as they tend to eat weeds such as pigweed and tumbleweed.

“We don’t have many of those right now because there have been no rains — well, not yet,” he said. “I wouldn’t expect to see them around my office in the middle of town. I’ve never seen them in my garden a half mile from the Rodeo Grounds.”

The beetles come in many shapes and colors. They are pretty unique among beetles, longer and skinnier, and the head kind of sticks out independently, Schalau said.

If one should annoy a blister beetle enough to get cantharidin on the skin, “Wash the stuff off and then just do not do that again,” Schalau suggested. “Don’t pick them up.”

If you want to remove the beetles from your tomatoes, put on a pair of work gloves, pick them off the plants, and put them in a jar of soapy water. “That would be the end of them.”