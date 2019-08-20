Aces close on 6-0 run, beat Mercury 84-79 in overtime
WNBA
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Liz Cambage had 19 points and 15 rebounds, A’ja Wilson scored 19 points in her return from injury, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 84-79 in overtime on Tuesday night.
Cambage blocked a layup attempt in the closing seconds of regulation and grabbed the rebound, but she was called for an offensive foul under the basket. Phoenix inbounded it with 2.3 seconds left but Brittney Griner’s baseline jumper was short.
In overtime, Wilson drove the lane and scored for an 82-79 lead with 11.8 seconds left. Leilani Mitchell missed an open 3-pointer from the wing and Dearica Hamby made two free throws at the other end to cap a 6-0 game-closing run.
Jackie Young added eight points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Las Vegas (19-9).
Wilson, who missed nine games due to a sprained ankle, was 2 of 10 from the field in the first half and finished 6 for 19.
DeWanna Bonner and Griner each scored 24 points for Phoenix (13-14). It was Griner’s first game since completing a three-game suspension for her part in a fourth-quarter fight earlier this month.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Residents north of Highway 89A to get convenience store
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Prescott Valley Police arrest man during undercover sex sting
- Van t-boned by emergency vehicle, rolls
- Motorcyclist injured in Hwy 69 crash identified
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: