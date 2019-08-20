7-in-7: Music, drama, water, writing abound this week

This week’s events listed in “7 in 7” brings topics of family, environment, classical and jazz music, and some laughter — if you think unicorns and polar bears running on a racetrack as funny.

1 — View the National Geographic documentary film “From Paris to Pittsburgh” at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott.

The Granite Peak Social Justice Council, Flagstaff’s Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance, and the Arizona Interfaith Power and Light organizations host this free film that looks into developing real solutions to reducing cities and towns’ carbon footprint and creating meaningful changes.

2 — Prescott Jazz Summit takes place over three days, Aug. 23-25. Tickets are required for Sunday’s events, purchased by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. “A Celebration of Jazz from New Orleans to New York” performance begins at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Elks Opera House. Saturday includes free workshops and student performances from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ruth Street Theater at Prescott High School, with the Jazz Summit All Star Big Band concert, “The Music of the Great Big Bands,” at 7:30 p.m., also at the Ruth Street Theater. Friday and Saturday tickets available at the door. Sunday Jazz Brunch, catered by El Gato Azul, takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on the top floor of the Elks Theatre. An “All Star Jazz Session” with food begins at 5 p.m. also on the top floor of the Elks. Tickets must be purchased by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. As a bonus for buying a ticket to an Elks performance, a $5 bonus is available when attending any other event; save the Elks ticket stub to present at the door. www.prescottjazzsummit.net or 928-830-2462.

3 — An Inflatable Costume Race for Charity hosted by Arizona Downs takes place during a break between the Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse races Saturday, Aug. 24, at the racetrack, 10501 E. Highway 89A in Prescott Valley. Twelve runners representing six charities will compete while dressed in inflatable costumes such as a polar bear, unicorn or shark. Half the proceeds from a 50/50 drawing goes to the charity of the winning runner, with the other half going to the lucky winner of a drawing. Families can visit with farm animals from Big Chino Farms and receive special prices on food and drinks all weekend, Aug. 24-25. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the first race posts at 1 p.m. Admission is $2, children 10 and younger get in free.



4 — Writing Family Stories is the subject of the Northern Arizona Genealogical Society’s (NAGS) monthly meeting taking place at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Family History Center, 1001 Ruth Street in Prescott. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for this free presentation with Sharon Atkins. The presentation covers what to do after research, documentation and verification of genealogy efforts. Atkins will discuss how she moves from her research to writing family stories so future generations can enjoy the collection of information. Park at the rear of the building and enter through the double doors in back. The meeting is free and open to the public.

5 — Wet and Wild Water Day at the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Zoo, 1403 Heritage Park Road, across Willow Creek Road from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott. Activities include water games, wet bounce house, water slide, splash pad, animal feedings, aquatic animal encounters, as well as concessions for sale. All activities are included with general paid admission and free for members. Adults (ages 13-64) $10; $8 for seniors, students, military; and $6 for children 12 and younger; free for ages 0-2. 928-778-4242.

5 — Auditions for the Little Black Dress performance in October begins with auditions, a cold read, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Prescott Public Library, Elsea Room. This is a venue for women playwrights for 10-minute staged readings. A second audition takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the Founders Suite, Prescott Public Library. Performances raise funds for scholarships to a graduating female high school senior studying the arts. Performances are scheduled for Oct. 4-6. This is an easy way to explore an interest in acting and directing. No memorizing! 928-708-9508.

6 — Arizona Philharmonic “American Sources” concert 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. Enjoy the first concert of the Arizona Philharmonic’s second season as musicians perform works by Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copeland, and George Walker, with Peter Bay, director. Selections from Bernstein’s “On the Town” tells the story of three U.S. Navy soldiers on leave in NY City. Baritone Philip Dixon sings Copeland’s “Old American Songs,” last performed in Prescott in 2007. Walker’s “Lyric for Strings” has been compared to Barber’s “Adagio for Strings;” he died in 2018 at age 96. One more from Copeland, “Appalachian Spring,” is sure to delight audiences. Tickets available from $25 to $46. A free pre-concert talk begins at 2 p.m.



“Copland, Bernstein and Walker mined the rich folk and jazz roots of this country’s music to create their own remarkable sounds,” Conductor Bay said.

7 — Introduction to Home Canning Class and Demonstration takes place from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension office, 840 Rodeo Drive, Bldg. C in Prescott. Cost is $28 and includes a copy of the “Complete Guide to Home Canning,” a 196-page, color spiral-bound recipe and resource book. This informative workshop reviews canning basics and safe practices for fruits, vegetables, proteins, jellied products and pickles. It covers how and when to use both water bath and pressure canners to preserve foods at home, and concludes with demonstration of canning tomatoes. Register by Tuesday, Aug. 27; seating is limited. Call 928-445-6590 ext. 221.

