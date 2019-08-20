2019 Preview: Nationally ranked Eagles set to defend Cal Pac crown, eye national appearance

The Embry-Riddle women’s soccer team looks to repeat and improve upon a stellar 2018 season, a season in which they held a 18-3 season record, outscored their competitors 72-13 and went undefeated in the California Pacific Conference.

On top of that, the Eagles advanced to the second round of the NAIA National Championships.

The Eagles are already gathering national praise with the NAIA preseason coaches poll ranking the team 10th in the nation. With expectations high and goals even higher, this season should prove very exciting for all the right reasons.

TOP 10

Due to the success of the past season, a preseason coaches poll ranked this Eagles squad No. 10 in the NAIA.

While this is an honor the team is proud of, it isn’t without its burdens.

Coach Todd Poitras (entering his 12th season coaching at Embry-Riddle) commented, “It’s a great feeling but it’s also a big target. We’ve worked very hard to get our team to this point, and being nationally ranked has always been one of our goals, but it’s more important where you finish than where you start.”

He added: “We know that there will be a big target on our backs, with how we’re ranked right now every team we face will be the underdog and that’s not always the greatest position to be in. That’s something we’re going to have to stay focused on and make sure we’re putting in our best effort no matter the opponent.”

The ranking also means a lot to the players, with Chino Valley local Lauren Foster saying, “It’s really exciting for everyone. It shows the work the team put in last year to earn this, and the work we still have to put in this year to earn it again.”

WELL-ROUNDED CLUB

The Eagles lost seven seniors to graduation this last season, including three All-Americans, but with Cal Pac Player of the Year Riley Martinson (Forward), as well as All-Cal Pac selections Caitlyn Aaron (Goalkeeper), Andie Dean (Midfielder), Parker Lee (Defender), and Maddy Mak (Defender) returning to the team alongside several other upperclassmen, the Eagles have strong leadership in place to take this team to another impressive season.

The team has also gained 12 new players to the squad, ensuring the success of the team for years to come.

Senior Parker Lee referred to the large incoming class, calling it, “a show of how well we’ve done working as a group. There’s so much room for players to come in and make this team better in so many different ways. It’s really exciting getting to grow as a team with so many new players.”

Coach Poitras cited the team’s past success as well the academic opportunities offered at Embry-Riddle for the teams ability to attract talent from across the nation that can compete at the highest level despite the school’s smaller size.

The Eagles also boast an impressive academic record, with nine scholar athletes and a team GPA of 3.65, which is doubly impressive considering that the majority of the players are pursuing degrees at a school renowned for its difficult STEM and aviation majors.

UP NEXT

Embry-Riddle (0-0, 0-0 Cal Pac) opens at home Thursday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m.

