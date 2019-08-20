OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

2019 Preview: Nationally ranked Eagles set to defend Cal Pac crown, eye national appearance
College Women's Soccer

Embry Riddle soccer seniors, from left, Ally Leara, Caitlyn Aaron, Erica Heil, Andie Dean, Megan Currier and Parker Lee pose for a photo during practice Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Prescott. Not pictured was senior Maddie Mak. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Embry Riddle soccer seniors, from left, Ally Leara, Caitlyn Aaron, Erica Heil, Andie Dean, Megan Currier and Parker Lee pose for a photo during practice Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Prescott. Not pictured was senior Maddie Mak. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jake Whitaker, For the Courier | jwhit8424
Originally Published: August 20, 2019 11:16 p.m.

The Embry-Riddle women’s soccer team looks to repeat and improve upon a stellar 2018 season, a season in which they held a 18-3 season record, outscored their competitors 72-13 and went undefeated in the California Pacific Conference.

On top of that, the Eagles advanced to the second round of the NAIA National Championships.

The Eagles are already gathering national praise with the NAIA preseason coaches poll ranking the team 10th in the nation. With expectations high and goals even higher, this season should prove very exciting for all the right reasons.

TOP 10

Due to the success of the past season, a preseason coaches poll ranked this Eagles squad No. 10 in the NAIA.

While this is an honor the team is proud of, it isn’t without its burdens.

photo

The Embry-Riddle women’s soccer team looks to repeat and improve upon a stellar 2018 season, a season in which they held a 18-3 season record, outscored their competitors 72-13 and went undefeated in the California Pacific Conference.

Coach Todd Poitras (entering his 12th season coaching at Embry-Riddle) commented, “It’s a great feeling but it’s also a big target. We’ve worked very hard to get our team to this point, and being nationally ranked has always been one of our goals, but it’s more important where you finish than where you start.”

He added: “We know that there will be a big target on our backs, with how we’re ranked right now every team we face will be the underdog and that’s not always the greatest position to be in. That’s something we’re going to have to stay focused on and make sure we’re putting in our best effort no matter the opponent.”

The ranking also means a lot to the players, with Chino Valley local Lauren Foster saying, “It’s really exciting for everyone. It shows the work the team put in last year to earn this, and the work we still have to put in this year to earn it again.”

WELL-ROUNDED CLUB

The Eagles lost seven seniors to graduation this last season, including three All-Americans, but with Cal Pac Player of the Year Riley Martinson (Forward), as well as All-Cal Pac selections Caitlyn Aaron (Goalkeeper), Andie Dean (Midfielder), Parker Lee (Defender), and Maddy Mak (Defender) returning to the team alongside several other upperclassmen, the Eagles have strong leadership in place to take this team to another impressive season.

The team has also gained 12 new players to the squad, ensuring the success of the team for years to come.

Senior Parker Lee referred to the large incoming class, calling it, “a show of how well we’ve done working as a group. There’s so much room for players to come in and make this team better in so many different ways. It’s really exciting getting to grow as a team with so many new players.”

Coach Poitras cited the team’s past success as well the academic opportunities offered at Embry-Riddle for the teams ability to attract talent from across the nation that can compete at the highest level despite the school’s smaller size.

The Eagles also boast an impressive academic record, with nine scholar athletes and a team GPA of 3.65, which is doubly impressive considering that the majority of the players are pursuing degrees at a school renowned for its difficult STEM and aviation majors.

UP NEXT

Embry-Riddle (0-0, 0-0 Cal Pac) opens at home Thursday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m.

Jake Whitaker is a stringer for The Daily Courier. Contact him via email at sportsdesk@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Embry-Riddle women’s soccer wins Cal-Pac title, heads to nationals
Embry-Riddle women’s soccer blanks pesky Marymount, moves to 3-0 in Cal Pac
No. 8 Eagles notch 8th straight win, drop La Sierra 3-1
Eagles ranked No. 14 in preseason NAIA women’s soccer poll
Eagles’ men’s, women’s soccer, volleyball eliminated in Cal Pac tournaments

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries