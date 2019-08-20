2019 Preview: After 31 years on the pitch, no quit in Yavapai College soccer program

If you were asked to name one constant in Yavapai College’s stalwart men’s soccer program over the past 30 years, it would have to be the tenacity and competitive spirit of the Roughriders’ players and their coaching staff.

Seven NJCAA national championships and 19 final four finishes in 21 nationals appearances. Twenty-one NJCAA West Region titles and 22 NJCAA Region 1 crowns. Twenty-seven ACCAC championships with a 631-64-30 all-time record since 1989.

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but wrapping your mind around those facts paints a portrait in your mind that you’re in the territory of legends.

Nevertheless, if you were to ask 31st-year Roughriders head coach Mike Pantalione, he would be as proud or prouder of the 63 All-Americans, 142 All-Region players, six national players of the year and 22 NJCAA Hall of Famers that his program has produced.

Yavapai kicks off the 2019 season at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, with a non-conference match versus ACCAC foe South Mountain Community College at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater in Prescott Valley.

The Roughriders played three scrimmages against four-year programs Ottawa University, Embry-Riddle and Arizona Christian in mid-August to prepare.

“We had three different matches against three different styles of play,” Pantalione said. “You couldn’t ask for a better preseason where the combined score was 10-1.”

LOOKING FORWARD

Last September, Pantalione took a leave of absence from the team to tend to his family. It was the first time in the program’s history that Pantalione hadn’t been on the Roughriders’ sideline, but he has no regrets. Life happens, and he’s ready to move forward.

“It was the proper decision; I mean, family comes first,” Pantalione added. “I have no second thoughts on what transpired last season. None.”

In 2018, Yavapai finished with a 16-7-0 record, losing 1-0 in the regional semifinals to eventual NJCAA national champion Pima Community College – the only ACCAC team other than the Roughriders to win a national title.

“Give Pima credit, to their coach [David Cosgrove] and their players for bringing credibility to our league,” Pantalione said. “We’re very happy for Pima’s success.”

Last season, Yavapai associate coach Hugh Bell inherited difficult circumstances and kept the ship afloat, compiling a 10-5-0 record in Pantalione’s absence. Six of Yavapai’s seven losses came by one goal.

“Coach Hugh did a fantastic job last season considering the situation that he was put in,” Pantalione said.

During the offseason, Pantalione and Bell revamped their squad. Nineteen of the 25 players on the 2018 roster are gone, including 14 who were freshmen and five departing sophomores.

“The sophomore guys coming in this year play a big role in keeping our team motivated and moving forward through each game,” Roughriders sophomore captain Kevyn Lo said. “As long as we stay motivated and keep pushing through, we should have a good season this year.”

2019 ROSTER

For 2019, six sophomore returnees and 18 freshmen comprise a 24-man roster led by Lo, a sophomore attacking midfielder from Portland, Oregon, who will take on more defensive responsibilities this season.

Sophomore defenders Gabriel Claudio of Yuma and Isaiah Strong of Modesto, California, as well as freshman attackers Tucker Fenton of Phoenix, Jonathan Mayen of Upland, California, Paul Fulop of Prescott Valley, and Manuel Quiroz of Tucson also stand out for Yavapai.

“We’re just staying focused, trying to stay healthy, giving our 100 percent effort every time we step on the pitch,” Claudio said. “It’s getting better every day.”

Pantalione said he’s pleased with the strength of his defense.

“There’s some quality defenders and, first and foremost, what we’re looking for is people who can defend on an island, people who can defend in one-on-one situations,” he added. “And if they can do that, that’s a great foundation as you move forward with your team concept.”

Strong, a center back, said he’s happy with how the Roughriders have bonded.

“Preseason’s been going well, and everyone’s been coming together a lot, so it’s not really affecting us too much,” he added about the roster moves. “It’s actually looking really good for us this year [defensively].”

2019 SCHEDULE

This season, the ACCAC schedule was pared down to 10 matches. The decision came during an off-season coaches meeting that Pantalione couldn’t attend.

Instead of playing each conference opponent twice, or 20 matches, Yavapai had to schedule three non-conference foes. The Roughriders, whose first ACCAC game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 19 versus Glendale CC in Prescott Valley, won’t face Pima until Oct. 19 in Prescott, the second-to-last regular-season match.

However, the postseason format stays the same, with regionals at Arizona sites followed by a district playoff at a Utah or Nevada site, and nationals in Tyler, Texas. Yavapai’s won three of its seven national titles in Tyler, including trophies in 2002, 2003 and 2007.

“It’s always been a battle from start to finish,” Pantalione said of conference play. “It’s going to be a sprint to the conference championship. We’ve always tried to peak at the right time anyway, so in a way it could be a blessing in disguise for a program like ours.”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.