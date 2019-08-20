OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

2019 Preview: After 31 years on the pitch, no quit in Yavapai College soccer program
Junior College Men's Soccer

Yavapai soccer’s, from left, Brandon Fischer, Kevyn Lo and Gabriel Claudio pose for a photo during practice Monday, August 19, 2019, at Ken Lindley Field in downtown Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Yavapai soccer’s, from left, Brandon Fischer, Kevyn Lo and Gabriel Claudio pose for a photo during practice Monday, August 19, 2019, at Ken Lindley Field in downtown Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: August 20, 2019 11:09 p.m.

If you were asked to name one constant in Yavapai College’s stalwart men’s soccer program over the past 30 years, it would have to be the tenacity and competitive spirit of the Roughriders’ players and their coaching staff.

Seven NJCAA national championships and 19 final four finishes in 21 nationals appearances. Twenty-one NJCAA West Region titles and 22 NJCAA Region 1 crowns. Twenty-seven ACCAC championships with a 631-64-30 all-time record since 1989.

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but wrapping your mind around those facts paints a portrait in your mind that you’re in the territory of legends.

Nevertheless, if you were to ask 31st-year Roughriders head coach Mike Pantalione, he would be as proud or prouder of the 63 All-Americans, 142 All-Region players, six national players of the year and 22 NJCAA Hall of Famers that his program has produced.

photo

Yavapai soccer associate head coach Hugh Bell goes over a drill during practice Monday, August 19, 2019, at Ken Lindley Field in downtown Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Yavapai kicks off the 2019 season at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, with a non-conference match versus ACCAC foe South Mountain Community College at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater in Prescott Valley.

The Roughriders played three scrimmages against four-year programs Ottawa University, Embry-Riddle and Arizona Christian in mid-August to prepare.

“We had three different matches against three different styles of play,” Pantalione said. “You couldn’t ask for a better preseason where the combined score was 10-1.”

LOOKING FORWARD

Last September, Pantalione took a leave of absence from the team to tend to his family. It was the first time in the program’s history that Pantalione hadn’t been on the Roughriders’ sideline, but he has no regrets. Life happens, and he’s ready to move forward.

“It was the proper decision; I mean, family comes first,” Pantalione added. “I have no second thoughts on what transpired last season. None.”

In 2018, Yavapai finished with a 16-7-0 record, losing 1-0 in the regional semifinals to eventual NJCAA national champion Pima Community College – the only ACCAC team other than the Roughriders to win a national title.

“Give Pima credit, to their coach [David Cosgrove] and their players for bringing credibility to our league,” Pantalione said. “We’re very happy for Pima’s success.”

Last season, Yavapai associate coach Hugh Bell inherited difficult circumstances and kept the ship afloat, compiling a 10-5-0 record in Pantalione’s absence. Six of Yavapai’s seven losses came by one goal.

“Coach Hugh did a fantastic job last season considering the situation that he was put in,” Pantalione said.

During the offseason, Pantalione and Bell revamped their squad. Nineteen of the 25 players on the 2018 roster are gone, including 14 who were freshmen and five departing sophomores.

“The sophomore guys coming in this year play a big role in keeping our team motivated and moving forward through each game,” Roughriders sophomore captain Kevyn Lo said. “As long as we stay motivated and keep pushing through, we should have a good season this year.”

2019 ROSTER

For 2019, six sophomore returnees and 18 freshmen comprise a 24-man roster led by Lo, a sophomore attacking midfielder from Portland, Oregon, who will take on more defensive responsibilities this season.

Sophomore defenders Gabriel Claudio of Yuma and Isaiah Strong of Modesto, California, as well as freshman attackers Tucker Fenton of Phoenix, Jonathan Mayen of Upland, California, Paul Fulop of Prescott Valley, and Manuel Quiroz of Tucson also stand out for Yavapai.

photo

Yavapai soccer players compete during practice Monday, August 19, 2019, at Ken Lindley Field in downtown Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

“We’re just staying focused, trying to stay healthy, giving our 100 percent effort every time we step on the pitch,” Claudio said. “It’s getting better every day.”

Pantalione said he’s pleased with the strength of his defense.

“There’s some quality defenders and, first and foremost, what we’re looking for is people who can defend on an island, people who can defend in one-on-one situations,” he added. “And if they can do that, that’s a great foundation as you move forward with your team concept.”

Strong, a center back, said he’s happy with how the Roughriders have bonded.

“Preseason’s been going well, and everyone’s been coming together a lot, so it’s not really affecting us too much,” he added about the roster moves. “It’s actually looking really good for us this year [defensively].”

2019 SCHEDULE

This season, the ACCAC schedule was pared down to 10 matches. The decision came during an off-season coaches meeting that Pantalione couldn’t attend.

Instead of playing each conference opponent twice, or 20 matches, Yavapai had to schedule three non-conference foes. The Roughriders, whose first ACCAC game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 19 versus Glendale CC in Prescott Valley, won’t face Pima until Oct. 19 in Prescott, the second-to-last regular-season match.

However, the postseason format stays the same, with regionals at Arizona sites followed by a district playoff at a Utah or Nevada site, and nationals in Tyler, Texas. Yavapai’s won three of its seven national titles in Tyler, including trophies in 2002, 2003 and 2007.

“It’s always been a battle from start to finish,” Pantalione said of conference play. “It’s going to be a sprint to the conference championship. We’ve always tried to peak at the right time anyway, so in a way it could be a blessing in disguise for a program like ours.”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Yavapai College soccer trio earns All-West Team honors
Preview: West district tourney kicks off Friday
Pima ends Yavapai soccer’s season in regional semis
Phoenix College sweeps Roughriders soccer to stay atop ACCAC
Yavapai College Notes: Pantalione, Ward inductees into ACCAC Hall of Fame

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries