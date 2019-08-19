OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 19
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Wildfire on Canary Islands forces 8,000 people to evacuate

In this photo issued by Cabildo de Gran Canaria, flames from a forest fire burn close to houses in El Rincon, Tejeda on the Spanish Gran Canaria island on Sunday Aug. 18, 2019. Authorities on Spain's Canary Islands say around 5,000 people have been evacuated due to a wildfire that has ravaged more than 1,700 hectares (4,200 acres) since it broke out Saturday.(Cabildo de Gran Canaria Via AP)

In this photo issued by Cabildo de Gran Canaria, flames from a forest fire burn close to houses in El Rincon, Tejeda on the Spanish Gran Canaria island on Sunday Aug. 18, 2019. Authorities on Spain's Canary Islands say around 5,000 people have been evacuated due to a wildfire that has ravaged more than 1,700 hectares (4,200 acres) since it broke out Saturday.(Cabildo de Gran Canaria Via AP)

BARRY HATTON Associated Press
Originally Published: August 19, 2019 6:44 a.m.

photo

The fire on the mountains of the Canary Islands in this view taken from Santa Cruz de Tenerife island, Spain, early Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Authorities on Spain's Canary Islands say around 4,000 people have been evacuated due to a wildfire that has ravaged more than 1,700 hectares (4,200 acres) since it broke out a day ago. (AP Photo/Andres Gutierrez)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An out-of-control wildfire in Spain's Canary Islands was throwing flames 50 meters (160 feet) into the air on Monday, forcing emergency workers to evacuate more than 8,000 people, authorities said.

The blaze was racing across parched woodlands into Tamadaba Natural Park, regarded as one of the jewels on Gran Canaria, a mountainous volcanic island in the Atlantic Ocean archipelago off northwest Africa.

Famous for its beaches and mountains, Gran Canaria and its capital, Las Palmas, are popular European vacation destinations but the blaze was inland and no hotels were reported evacuated.

Canary Islands President Ángel Víctor Torres said 1,100 firefighters were being deployed Monday along with 14 water-dropping aircraft to battle the blaze that started Saturday afternoon. The local government said around 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres) had been charred in just 48 hours, villages were evacuated and two dozen roads were closed.

Local fire officials said emergency workers faced huge flames and gusting winds that blew embers into the air, starting secondary fires. Summer temperatures on the island Monday were expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius (nearly 97 degrees Fahrenheit).

Wildfires are common in southern Europe during the parched summer months but changing habits and lifestyles have made woodlands more vulnerable, experts say.

Gran Canaria emergency chief Frederico Grillo said recent blazes now are much worse — "nothing like those we used to have" — when families worked in the countryside and forests were kept more orderly, private news agency Europa Press reported.

He said if the island's entire annual budget was used for forest fire prevention, it would still only be possible to clear brush from 30% of its woodlands and there would still be large amounts of inaccessible areas due to the island's steep mountains and deep ravines.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Massive Northern California fire gets even bigger
California wildfire destroys 4 homes as crews brace for heat
Abandoned trucks litter California highway as wildfire rages
Northern California wildfire 9th most destructive in history
New evacuations as huge Southern California fire flares up

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
20
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
20
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
20
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
TUE
20
Toddler storytime
TUE
20
Technology Help Hour,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries