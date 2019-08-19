OFFERS
‘Warm for Winter’ program expands distribution; needs donors of warm weather gear

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: August 19, 2019 9:52 p.m.

In this drink-more-water, seek-out-shade heat it can be hard to think about winter coats, scarves, boots and other winter wear.

The reality, though, is winter is only a few months away. Many low-income families in the greater Prescott and Prescott Valley areas depend on the generosity of the community to assure the children and adults stay warm when swelter turns to shivers.

The Coalition for Compassion and Justice’ annual Warm for Winter program has been picked up this year by the Prescott Church of the Nazarene on Willow Creek Road.

As CCJ focuses its attention on housing needs to end area homelessness, the agency has asked its partner agencies and area churches to cover some of the other programs it once offered to low-income families.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene and its H.O.P.E. Ministries agreed to manage this event this year, with the first distribution day scheduled to be held at the Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley Street between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.

For several years, CCJ operated this program from this church location.

This year, though, Prescott Church of the Nazarene, 2110 Willow Creek Road, is offering a second distribution between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.

“The intent is to serve individuals and families who may not be able to come during the week because of their work commitments,” said a program news release.

Warm for Winter is targeted to low-income families for whom providing essential winter wear for their children and families poses a financial burden.

Agencies and other civic groups and churches who know of those who might benefit are asked to distribute applications for families and individuals.

Everyone attending the distribution events must provide identification for those who will be receiving these winter items. Those identifications can be a birth certificate, school identification, vaccination record, library card, a state insurance card, a passport or driver’s license.

Warm for Winter volunteers are providing a variety of collection points for donors who wish to provide new knit hats, coats, jackets, scarves, gloves and blankets for children, and gently-used items for adults.

