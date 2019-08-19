OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 19
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Purcell: Unleashing entrepreneurs good for us all

mugshot photo
By Tom Purcell
Originally Published: August 19, 2019 9:32 p.m.

Here’s some great news: The American entrepreneur is flourishing again.

From 1980 until 2017, “the number of new startups formed each year ... plummeted by half - from almost 15% of all business 35 years ago to barely 8%,” according to Forbes contributor David Pridham.

In 2015, regrettably, America experienced more business deaths than new business startups - the first time that had happened since the sluggish economy of 1980.

Just a few years ago, U.S. Census Bureau data showed the U.S. ranked “12th among developed nations in terms of business startup activity,” according to Jim Clifton, chairman and CEO of Gallup.

When you consider that small business is the engine of economic vitality, these stats were extremely sobering.

“In his seminal 1958 work ‘The Sources of Invention,’ the late British economist Jonathan Jewkes reviewed the histories of all the major job-creating inventions of the twentieth century,” Pridham writes. “He found, to the surprise of many, that they all were the work of entrepreneurs and startups.”

Pridham lists just some of the ingenious ideas, created by entrepreneurs and startups, that have powered American prosperity: “The sewing machine, electric power, automobiles, acrylics, the zipper, the aircraft industry, the jet engine, the radio industry, the television industry, power steering, the helicopter, rocketry, cellophane, neoprene, air conditioning, the electron microscope, instant cameras, magnetic recording, fluorescent lighting, radar, the safety razor, stainless steel” and so on.

Not only have such small-business inventions improved our lives, they’ve produced millions of good-paying jobs.

“In fact,” writes Pridham, “startups have been responsible for literally 100% of all net job growth in the United States over the last 40 years. If you took startups out of the picture and looked only at big businesses, job growth in the U.S. since 1977 would actually be negative.”

The importance of entrepreneurs and small-business startups is illustrated by another powerful statistic. Entrepreneur magazine reports that “80 to 90 percent of U.S. businesses are family-owned and that such companies contribute 64 percent of the GDP, according to Kennesaw State University research.”

So why were our small businesses languishing?

A broken patent system was a key factor - and efforts to make it easier and faster for inventors to patent their ideas are still not where they need to be.

Declining American freedom was another. Local, state and federal rules and regulations make it harder and costlier to start a new company. A few years ago, small businesses were drowning in government’s red tape.

The sixth edition of the Legatum Institute’s Prosperity Index, released in 2014, ranked America 21st among the top 25 countries for personal freedom.

But times are looking much better for the American entrepreneur - in particular, for minority-owned small businesses, which in 2017 accounted for 40% of new businesses formed, according to the Kauffman Foundation.

Whatever you think of President Trump, small-business owners have welcomed his administration’s tax-reduction and regulatory-simplification policies.

Barron’s just reported that the third-quarter Small Business Optimism Index, released Aug. 13 by the National Federal of Independent Business, has “a reading of 104.7,” which is “1.2 points higher than the second quarter and 3.5 points higher than the first.”

Translated, this means that the reason why the unemployment rate is so low - and why wages are rising again - is because the incredible creativity and productivity of America’s entrepreneurs and small businesses has been unleashed.

And as our entrepreneurs flourish, so do we all!

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist. Send comments to Tom at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
20
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
20
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
20
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
TUE
20
Toddler storytime
TUE
20
Technology Help Hour,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries