Obituary: Karen Stokes
Originally Published: August 19, 2019 9:10 p.m.
Karen Stokes of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away Aug. 15, 2019, after a brief illness. She was 68 years old. She’s with her family now, and though she had no family locally, she was loved by many. Karen is gone, but will not be forgotten.
