Obituary: Jon Richard Jensen

Jon Richard Jensen was born in Oakland, California, on Oct. 12, 1952, the third son of Jack and Patricia Jensen.

He fell in love with Viola Farrington while studying Psychology at Bethany Bible School in Santa Cruz, California. They were married in 1976 and had four children during their 43 years of marriage.

Highlights from Jon’s 37-year career as an educator include teaching at a one-room schoolhouse in Eagle Creek, two terms as the Greenlee County School Superintendent and Assistant Principal positions in Chinle High School and Kayenta Elementary School on the Navajo Reservation.

Jon was an avid outdoorsman and a world traveler, but above all else a devoted father and grandfather. Jon passed away on Aug. 9, 2019, from complications of liver cancer.

A celebration of life will be held at Life Pointe Church in Prescott Valley on Aug. 31 at 11 a.m.

Information provided by survivors.