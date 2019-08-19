OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 20
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Movies at the Elks: Pretty in Pink, Aug. 21

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 19, 2019 11:45 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) Official Trailer - Molly Ringwald Movie by Movieclips Classic Trailers

Come watch Pretty in Pink at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Starring Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer and Harry Dean Stanton. Andie is an outcast at her Chicago high school, hanging out either with her older boss, who owns the record store where she works, or her quirky classmate Duckie, who has a crush on her. When one of the rich and popular kids at school, Blane, asks Andie out, it seems too good to be true. As Andie starts falling for Blane, she begins to realizes that dating someone from a different social sphere is not easy. Rated PG13.

Admission is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs. Concessions are available for purchase including soda, candy, popcorn, beer and wine.

For more information, visit www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event

117 E Gurley St, Prescott, AZ 86301

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Movies at the Elks: Jaws, Aug. 14
Movies at the Elks: Tombstone, Aug. 7
Tapestry the Album: The music of Carol King, Aug. 10
Movies at the Elks: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone July 24

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
20
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
20
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
20
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
TUE
20
Toddler storytime
TUE
20
Technology Help Hour,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries