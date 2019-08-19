Movies at the Elks: Pretty in Pink, Aug. 21

Come watch Pretty in Pink at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Starring Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer and Harry Dean Stanton. Andie is an outcast at her Chicago high school, hanging out either with her older boss, who owns the record store where she works, or her quirky classmate Duckie, who has a crush on her. When one of the rich and popular kids at school, Blane, asks Andie out, it seems too good to be true. As Andie starts falling for Blane, she begins to realizes that dating someone from a different social sphere is not easy. Rated PG13.

Admission is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs. Concessions are available for purchase including soda, candy, popcorn, beer and wine.

For more information, visit www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event