Mon, Aug. 19
Letter: Robin Hood is a myth

Originally Published: August 19, 2019 9:28 p.m.

Editor:

Robin Hood to the Rescue? The US Dept. of Agriculture proposed closing a loophole that has allowed states to make participants receiving TANF, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, automatically eligible to participate in SNAP, the food stamp program. Source: Wash press release Jul. 23, 2019.

Far too long this loophole by passed eligibility guidelines. “States misused this flexibility without restraint,” said, US Agriculture Sec. Sonny Purdue. It became so egregious that a millionaire in Minnesota successfully enrolled in the program. Source: usda.gov/snap.

Other Courier writers inferred that 3M needy would lose their benefits. This is opinion and not factual. Only those well to do fraudsters will lose benefits and no one knows how many there are. One is too many. A reference by a Courier writer that 60 American companies, Amazon, Netflix, Chevron, Eli Lilly&Co, John Deere & Co. paid no income taxes and their taxation could pay for SNAP.

To suggest that taxing those corporations would cover the cost of SNAP is questionable since Democrats protect those corporation with tax credits and tax laws passed by previous Democrats in Congress.

More than 90% of political donations made by Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Apple, and Google staff went to Democrats, according to Business Insider, creating a slush fund for Democrats.

To believe that Democrats would rob their slush fund to help the poor is myth. They are not Robin Hood. Robin Hood is a myth.

Joyce Bunch

Prescott

More like this story

USDA rule would cut food stamp benefits for 3.1 million
Piacenza: Where is Robin Hood when we need him?
Myths & facts about food stamps
Guest Column: Don't let our tax dollars go for weed
USDA moves to tighten work requirements for food stamps

