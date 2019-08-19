OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 19
Weather  89.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sheridan Fire area closure important for firefighter, public safety
Acreage estimate reduced due to more accurate mapping

A map showing the perimeter of the Sheridan Fire, which is burning 23 miles northwest of Prescott. (PNF/Courtesy)

A map showing the perimeter of the Sheridan Fire, which is burning 23 miles northwest of Prescott. (PNF/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 19, 2019 1:34 p.m.

Updated as of Monday, August 19, 2019 2:07 PM

Due to sightings of non-authorized individuals in the closure area of the Sheridan Fire, fire officials are stressing the significance of the closure order.

“The fire area closure order that is in effect over the Sheridan Fire area is extremely important for firefighter and public safety,” according to a Prescott National Forest (PNF) news release.

Only those who are explicitly permitted by forest officials may gain access to the area, PNF said.

County Road 68, also known as Camp Wood Road, acts as the northern boundary to the closure and remains open to local traffic at this time, PNF said. Areas south of Camp Wood Road within the PNF boundary are closed. County roads on the perimeter of the closure remain open. A map and detailed description of the closure area is available on Inciweb (inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6522) and on the Prescott National Forest website (www.fs.usda.gov/prescott).

The fire, which began Aug. 5 via lighting strike, is located 23 miles northwest of Prescott on the Chino Valley District. Due to recent mapping from drones and infrared aircraft, the size of the fire was more accurately estimated to be about 2,380 acres as of Monday morning – it was previously thought to be about 3,700 acres. The blaze is still 0% contained, according to the release.

Approximately 80 personnel including three engines, one water tender, one hand crew, one hotshot crew and one helicopter are being used to manage the blaze.

photo

A map showing the perimeter of the Sheridan Fire, which is burning 23 miles northwest of Prescott. (PNF/Courtesy)

CURRENT SITUATION

The fire continues to move steadily across the landscape in a remote and rural area south of the Camp Wood Road, and northwest of Willow Spring in the Sheridan Mountain area. There are no homes or structures threatened.

Authorities are asking local forest users to use caution as they continue to use the Camp Wood Road, as firefighters and multiple fire resources are working in the area.

Area roads, trails, and natural barriers will be used as control features. Masticators will begin working along the Camp Wood Road and in select areas to clear vegetation to enhance the effectiveness of control features.

Firefighters are continuing to use a helicopter and agency operated drones to monitor fire activity as access to the immediate fire area is limited mostly due to rough and rugged terrain.

Because the fire was lighting started, it is being allowed to play its natural role within the fire-adapted ecosystem. There is a wide variety of vegetation densities on the fire which, along with terrain and weather, will influence fire behavior and effects.

Under the right conditions, fire helps break down nutrients and minerals in plants and other debris such as old logs and dense undergrowth and restores them to the soil. The process also effectively reduces fire intensity in the case of future ignitions in the area as well.

SMOKE

Smoke from the Sheridan Fire will continued to be visible from Prescott and the Tri-City area during mid-afternoon and into the evening hours, extending as far north of the general fire area relative to the predominant wind direction.

With smoke impacts continuing to be expected, forest officials recommend the public plan activities during the earlier part of the day. For those more sensitive to smoke, they recommend staying indoors with windows and doors closed and bringing pets inside.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sheridan Fire Update: Fire area closure in effect near Camp Wood Road
Sheridan Fire spreading; command changes, smoke visible
Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
Firefighters establish control lines for Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
20
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
20
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
20
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
TUE
20
Toddler storytime
TUE
20
Technology Help Hour,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries