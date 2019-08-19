Editorial cartoon (2): August 20, 2019
Originally Published: August 19, 2019 9:39 p.m.
Editorial cartoon (2): August 20, 2019
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Prescott Valley Police arrest man during undercover sex sting
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Forest Service encouraging natural burn of Pemberton Fire
- Motorcyclist injured in Hwy 69 crash identified
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
20
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
20
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
20
|
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
|
TUE
20
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
20
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...