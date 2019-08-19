County supes set tax rates on $241M budget
59% county property tax goes to education
With a vote of 4-1, Yavapai County Supervisors approved the 2019-20 Yavapai County primary and secondary property tax rates at the board’s special meeting Monday, Aug. 19, in Prescott.
Supervisor Craig Brown said after the meeting that he opposed the tax rate because “the budget is inflated.”
Arizona state statutes require counties to approve the tax rates by the third Monday in August and convey the tax rates for all jurisdictions to the County Treasurer. This process takes place after the supervisors have approved their final budget.
The board acts for the following jurisdictions under its control: Yavapai County, Fire District Contribution, Yavapai County Free Library District, Yavapai County Flood Control District, Ash Fork Street Lighting Improvement District, Seligman Street Lighting Improvement District, Yarnell Street Lighting Improvement District, and Seligman Sanitary District.
The supervisors also conveyed tax rates set by other local jurisdictions that include 18 fire districts, 18 special districts, one college, five cities and towns, and 23 school districts.
The supervisors approved a tentative budget July 3, tentatively increasing the primary property tax.
Two Truth in Taxation public hearings occurred: July 17 in Cottonwood, and Aug. 5 in Prescott. Following the public hearing portion of the Aug. 5 meeting, the board set the tax rate and approved the final budget. At Monday’s hearing, the board approved the primary and secondary property tax.
The primary property tax rate for FY2019-20 is set at $2.0152; this past year’s rate was $1.7788.
“It impacts existing residential property by $30.73 for every $100,000 of assessed value (limited property value),” explained Yavapai County Administrator Phil Bourdon.
Afterward, Brown explained his nay vote, saying he felt all departments across the board contributed to the budget, which he said was inflated by about $3 million.
About $1 million is due to the unfunded mandates by the state legislature, such as providing additional security measures for courtrooms, he said.
“Unfunded mandates are devastating,” Brown added.
In addition, he specifically objects to the amount of funds paying for travel, up 85 percent this year, he said.
Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Prescott Valley Police arrest man during undercover sex sting
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Forest Service encouraging natural burn of Pemberton Fire
- Motorcyclist injured in Hwy 69 crash identified
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
20
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
20
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
20
|
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
|
TUE
20
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
20
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...