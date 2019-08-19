Authorities seeking man who allegedly flashed woman at gas station in Dewey

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly exposed his genitals to a woman at a gas station and then may have tried following her home Friday, Aug. 16.

The sex offense reportedly took place at the Chevron Station off Highway 69 and Kachina Place in Dewey at about 3:30 p.m. that day, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

The 20-year-old victim told YCSO deputies she was fueling her vehicle at the station when a man at a gas pump across from her was fully exposing himself. She said he made an effort to make eye contact with her so he could bring attention to his exposed genitalia, according to a news release. Then as she drove away, he made motions like he was masturbating.

The woman described the suspect as a roughly 5-foot-4 Caucasian or Hispanic weighing 170 to 180 pounds with short dark hair and a light, “shadowed” beard. He was wearing a black shirt, sunglasses and either black “short shorts” or underwear, she told deputies.

As shown in a security video, the suspect was driving a large white SUV that deputies believe is an early 2000s Toyota Sequoia – possibly a limited edition – with a moon roof and running boards. The victim did not get the vehicle’s license plate number, and the number wasn’t legible in the security video, but a review of the video is ongoing.

From what deputies could see in the video, the suspect followed the victim into the gas station and appeared to look directly into the victim’s vehicle as he parked at a gas pump across from her, YCSO reported.

Following the alleged sex offense, the victim started pulling away and the suspect immediately placed the gas nozzle back into the pump and followed her. Deputies discovered the suspect never actually purchased gas at that time and was pretending to pump gas.

The suspect then turned north on Highway 69 and followed the victim’s vehicle until out of sight on the video. The victim said the suspect trailed her into Prescott Valley where she lost sight of his vehicle.

“The actions of this suspect were very brazen,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said. “Please help us find him.”

Anyone with information on this suspect or his vehicle is encouraged to call YCSO at 928-771-3260 and refer to case 19-028247. Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. To be eligible for the reward, the tip must go directly to Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or online at www.yavapaisw.com.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.