Arizona Downs to host costume race Saturday to benefit charity
Arizona Downs will host an Inflatable Costume Race for Charity during a break in regular horseracing Saturday, Aug. 24, at the racetrack, 10501 E. Highway 89A in Prescott Valley. The race takes place between the Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse races.
Twelve runners dressed in inflatable costumes such as a polar bear, unicorn or shark, will break from the starting gate and run to the finish line. Fans have an opportunity to participate in a 50/50 drawing by contributing to the charity represented by the winning runner. Half the pot will benefit the charity. A random drawing for costumes prior to race means racers won’t know which costume they are wearing.
“Inflatable costumes are always entertaining, especially when they are involved in a game of speed on a racetrack,” said Ann McGovern, Arizona Downs general manager.
Four total charities with two racers/costumes per organizations include these confirmed: Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona, American Heart Association, the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund, the American Cancer Society.
In addition to live horseraces, families can visit with farm animals from Big Chino Farms and receive special prices on food and drinks all weekend, Aug. 24-25. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the first race posts at 1 p.m. Admission is $2, children 10 and younger are free.
Information provided by Arizona Downs.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Prescott Valley Police arrest man during undercover sex sting
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Forest Service encouraging natural burn of Pemberton Fire
- Motorcyclist injured in Hwy 69 crash identified
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
20
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
20
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
20
|
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
|
TUE
20
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
20
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...