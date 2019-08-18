OFFERS
Trooper finds parked driver playing Pokemon Go on 8 phones

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 18, 2019 11:55 p.m.

BURIEN, Wash. — A Washington state trooper who pulled over to help what he thought was a disabled vehicle found something else instead: The driver had eight phones simultaneously playing the video game Pokemon Go.

The driver was stopped on the shoulder of Highway 518 in Burien, south of Seattle, on Tuesday evening.

The agency tweeted a photo showing a blue foam square, with the phones sitting in eight rectangular cutouts.

Trooper Rick Johnson is a spokesman for the patrol and said Sgt. Kyle Smith did not issue a ticket because he did not observe the car moving while the driver was using the phones.

But Smith asked the driver to put the phones in the back seat and move along, because stopping on the shoulder is for emergencies only.

by Trooper Rick Johnson

More like this story

Watch: Small plane lands on Washington state road, shocking drivers
Arizona DPS trooper saves drunk driver from oncoming train
Watch: Leaping lemur surprises Florida trooper during DUI arrest
‘Pokemon Go’ takes over Prescott, your backyard and your children’s imagination
Left-lane Laws: The choice makes a big difference

