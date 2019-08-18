Residents north of Highway 89A to get convenience store

Despite the community’s wishes for a grocery store, the Prescott Valley Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of an amendment that will put a convenience store and carwash at the corner of Viewpoint Drive and Pronghorn Ranch Parkway.

The commission met Monday, Aug. 12, to look at an amended preliminary development plan for two pieces of property on the southwest corner of Pronghorn Ranch Parkway and Viewpoint Drive north of Highway 89A. The parcels, called “North PV Properties,” is zoned C2-PAD (Commercial; General Sales and Services-Planned Area Development) in Prescott Valley.

Property owner Robert Hamill’s plan for the smaller parcel will include about 5,000 square feet of retail space. The larger parcel will be comprised of 10,400 square feet of office space, 18,000 square feet of retail space, 6,800 square feet for a convenience store and a car wash.

Town Planner Joe Scott explained to commissioners and audience members that the original developer envisioned a large-scale grocery store, drug store, restaurants, retail stores, light industrial uses and office development. Hamill acquired the property and is now asking the commission, and subsequently the town council, to approve his request for an amended preliminary development plan for the two parcels.

A Traffic Impact Analysis was performed in 2005, and Scott said ingress/egress into the property is consistent with the original plans as required by the town engineer.

Plans include a right-in and right-out only from Viewpoint Drive and a full intersection at Pronghorn Ranch Parkway that will allow access from the Parkway. There may be requirements for relocation of the traffic signal pole and widening of Pronghorn Ranch Parkway depending on future development.

The request for amendment is consistent with the underlying zoning district and objectives of the General Plan. The applicant, developer Todd Marolf, was not present.

Matt Zurcher, commission chair, answered a question from the audience on availability and sustainability of water. “Water is something that we cannot discuss under our purview; it is a state issue and so it cannot be discussed by Planning and Zoning.”

Resident Isabel Cerezedes said the decision will be made without consideration for the local residents.

Convenience stores and car washes are outside the character of the Viewpoint and Pronghorn communities, and a convenience store, Robert’s Market, is located close by on the other side of Highway 89A, she said.

“There is also the issue of safety because there will be a very heavy amount of external and rapid traffic coming from outside the area,” Cerezedes said, also adding her concern about the single emergency exit out of Viewpoint. “A convenience store doesn’t meet the objectives of the General Plan, and it doesn’t meet the needs of the Prescott Valley north communities once it’s built out.”

Several others spoke about a convenience store not being in “harmony” with the neighborhoods and that it will do “a disservice to residents.”

Resident Michael Pierce said the plans would have a negative impact on his quality of life and he would boycott all businesses in the development.

Commissioner Rick Duskey said most developments need an anchor store, and originally, it was the grocery store that was the anchor. The volume of residents does not yet exist, and therefore, grocery chains are not willing to commit to build there.

The commissioners voted 5-1 to recommend the amendment to the town council. Commissioner Charles Musarra voted against the request for amendment. Following the meeting, Musarra stated he didn’t see the value of a convenience store and carwash at that corner. “It didn’t fit the needs of the community,” he said.

At the Call to the Public, a resident said the owner of Robert’s Market also owns the subject property, and another convenience store would eliminate any competition.

Zurcher said after the meeting that the commission had to look at two things regarding the plans – do they conform to the zoning, and do they conform to the existing preliminary plan 14 years ago, as this was an amendment to those plans.

Richard Parker, Community Development director for Prescott Valley, stated after the meeting, “Change is difficult for people.”