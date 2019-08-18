Obituary Notice: Robert A. Silvernale Sr.

Robert A. Silvernale Sr., 81, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, born July 30, 1938, in Sharon, Connecticut, died Aug. 14, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona. A Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Prescott VA Chapel, 500 N. Highway 89, Prescott, Arizona, then a Service at 11 a.m., also at the Chapel, followed by a Graveside Service at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, in Phoenix, Arizona. Services provided by Chino Valley Funeral Home on Palomino Rd.