Mike Vax Quintet performs, Prescott Jazz on the Square, Aug. 20
Originally Published: August 18, 2019 4 a.m.
Prescott Jazz on the Square is being held at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Mike Vax and his Music Groups will perform. The group attains a swinging feel while playing tunes from the early years of the 20th century through today. They have been performing their own brand of jazz and swing music for over 50 years all over the United States.
For more information, visit prescottconcertseries.com.
