Local police trained, equipped to handle active-shooter response

In just 32 seconds of opening fire outside a popular bar in Dayton, Ohio, the gunman responsible for the Aug. 4 massacre was shot and killed by police.

“A 30-second response is amazing,” Prescott Police Department (PPD) Lieutenant Jon Brambila said. “I don’t know if they could have gotten to that scene any quicker than they did, yet they still lost nine people in 30 seconds.”

As vice president for the Arizona Tactical Officers Association and having served the last five years as PPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) commander, Brambila is used to evaluating mass shootings to see if PPD can learn any lessons from the tragedies.

“We’re always looking at those national events and making sure that we can respond to those and that we’re prepared for them,” he said.

In an Aug. 12 Facebook post, PPD specifically outlined how it plans for worst-case scenarios so as to help assuage any public concern:

• Every Prescott Police Officer has been trained in active shooter response. Additional training involving community and public safety partners is planned through the remainder of the year.

• Every Prescott Police Officer has received training in tactical first aide, and carries on their person a tourniquet, gauze and clotting agents.

• Prescott Police SWAT Team members serve in their primary duties of patrol, community services, traffic safety and investigation. They are equipped and prepared to respond to an incident any time, day or night.

• Communications Specialists in the Prescott Regional Communications Center are specifically trained in emergency dispatch, and have state of the art technology to assure calls are received and critical information shared with emergency responders immediately.

• All city-sponsored special events undergo review by a multi-disciplinary Special Events Team. Safety and security planning for the event is of highest priority.

These same precautions are taken by the other law enforcement agencies in the quad-city area. The only exception is that Chino Valley Police Department doesn’t have its own SWAT team, so the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) assist the town with any instances needing that sort of response.

FREE MILITARY EQUIPMENT

Part of planning for active-shooter situations is ensuring officers have the right equipment to protect both themselves and the citizens they serve.

To do so in a cost-effective manner, all law enforcement agencies in the quad-city area participate to some degree in the Department of Defense Excess Property Program, or 1033 Program.



The program exists to transfer “excess” military property to state and local law enforcement, generally for no more than the cost of shipping. Such property can range from office furniture and computers to firearms, night vision goggles and armored vehicles.

Locally, the program has primarily been utilized by law enforcement to acquire armored vehicles the military no longer has immediate use for.

When given to a law enforcement agency, the vehicles are essentially on loan and can be reclaimed by the federal government at any time if audits reveal an agency is using the equipment inappropriately or if there is military need for them.

Currently, the PPD has two such vehicles, a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) it received in 2015, and a smaller, older Peacekeeper.

Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) has a similar setup with an MRAP it received a few years ago and a MaxxPro it received just earlier this year.

Vehicles like these are available for general purchase, but can cost up to $400,000, a price tag neither PPD nor PVPD can easily afford on their own dimes.

Yet both agencies consider the vehicles crucial for high-risk assignments.

“It’s a piece of equipment we know we can keep our people safe in,” Prescott Valley Police Department SWAT Commander James Gregory said. “Especially if you have an active-shooter event, they can be used to rescue people who are down and provide cover.”

An instance like this occurred in Ash Fork in 2015, Brambila said. A YCSO volunteer had been shot by an armed man who had barricaded himself on a 40-acre parcel with high-powered rifles. Prescott Police were called to assist with the incident, so they sent their SWAT team out.

“We were able to resolve that situation because of using vehicles like MRAPs to keep our officers safe and at the same time keeping our community safe,” Brambila said.

One fallback to loaning older equipment from the military is that it’s not always as reliable as agencies would sometimes like.

In fact, the YCSO got so fed up with repairing the armored vehicle they received from the 1033 program in 2013 that they are in the process of purchasing a brand new one for $325,660.61 to replace the old one.

“Delivery is expected later this year,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said. “It is critical to have a working armored vehicle so that SWAT teams have confidence they can deploy quickly 24/7 and effect rescues and/or engage suspects when involved in active shooting incidents.”