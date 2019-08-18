Letter: Health care for all?
Health care for all?
Editor:
Much is being made about forcing 150 million plus Americans to give up their existing employer health insurance coverage. Democratic presidential candidates are in a circular firing squad shooting at each other about the pros and cons of Medicare For All. Sadly they are doing the Republicans’ dirty work for them. To me, there is a simple solution that could unite the Democrats and weaken the Republicans. I call it the Health Insurance Benefit (HIB). Simply stated, Medicare for All would provide everyone with two options:
a. Join MFA if they choose and voluntarily drop out of their existing employer health insurance plan (if they have one).
b. Choose to remain in their existing Employer Health Insurance Plan.
Employers will add the employee share of the employer’s monthly premium cost to their monthly pay check as a Health Insurance Benefit. Employers will deduct HIB payments and health insurance costs from their taxes. HIB together with the employee’s monthly share (if any) for their employer’s Health Insurance coverage will be available to reduce or even eliminate their monthly premium for Medicare for All. Don’t hold your breath waiting for this to happen!
Edward Greenhill
Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Prescott Valley Police arrest man during undercover sex sting
- Forest Service encouraging natural burn of Pemberton Fire
- Motorcyclist injured in Hwy 69 crash identified
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
18
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
18
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
TUE
20
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
20
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
20
|
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...