Letter: Health care for all?

Health care for all?

Editor:

Much is being made about forcing 150 million plus Americans to give up their existing employer health insurance coverage. Democratic presidential candidates are in a circular firing squad shooting at each other about the pros and cons of Medicare For All. Sadly they are doing the Republicans’ dirty work for them. To me, there is a simple solution that could unite the Democrats and weaken the Republicans. I call it the Health Insurance Benefit (HIB). Simply stated, Medicare for All would provide everyone with two options:

a. Join MFA if they choose and voluntarily drop out of their existing employer health insurance plan (if they have one).

b. Choose to remain in their existing Employer Health Insurance Plan.

Employers will add the employee share of the employer’s monthly premium cost to their monthly pay check as a Health Insurance Benefit. Employers will deduct HIB payments and health insurance costs from their taxes. HIB together with the employee’s monthly share (if any) for their employer’s Health Insurance coverage will be available to reduce or even eliminate their monthly premium for Medicare for All. Don’t hold your breath waiting for this to happen!

Edward Greenhill

Prescott