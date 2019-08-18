Learn about container gardening from a master gardener, Aug. 20

Come and learn about container gardening with a master gardener at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., 3rd floor from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Presented by Master Gardener Angie Mazella. This is a free program. No registration required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

