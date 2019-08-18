Insights to the Outdoors: Insects of Death, Aug. 20

Insights to the Outdoors: Insects of Death is being held at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

This program brings a whole new meaning to “death is a part of life.” Come learn all about insects that specialize in finding and devouring carrion, and how investigators have long used insect communities in human forensics.

When any animal dies the remains become home to entire communities of organisms, many of which are insects. These insects specialize in finding and devouring carrion. The interactions between these insects and the environment allow the carrion to progress through the many stages of decomposition, eventually returning all organic material back to nature. Investigators have long used insect communities in human forensics to determine time of death, and when and where a death may have occurred.

Admission is $30 for nonmembers and $27 for members.

