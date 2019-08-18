OFFERS
Hundreds get dirty at annual Chino Mud Run

Over 300 people competed in the fourth annual Chino Valley Mud Run at Old Home Manor in Chino Valley Saturday, August 17, 2019. The 5 kilometer race had 22 obstacles that tested each racers endurance and fitness. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Over 300 people competed in the fourth annual Chino Valley Mud Run at Old Home Manor in Chino Valley Saturday, August 17, 2019. The 5 kilometer race had 22 obstacles that tested each racers endurance and fitness. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: August 18, 2019 8:27 p.m.

2019 Chino Valley Mud Run by Courier Video

Among the hundreds who got dirty at the Chino Mud Run Saturday, Aug. 17, Chino Valley resident Jennifer Lam said she had a great time.

It was the first time she had participated in the event and did it because her work, Chino Valley Animal Hospital, was doing it, Lam said, adding that the camaraderie was the best part.

“That was fun,” Lam said. “People helping people … just to have a good time, you know, not be competitive.”

Another person who did the event for the first time was Darci Peralta, a resident of Prescott. She came out with her gym and also had a great time, she said.

Some had gone through the Mud Run before, such as Prescott Valley resident Doug Hopple, who said it was his fourth time participating. He’s been going through mud runs for the last nine years and travels the country to do them but mostly stays in Arizona.

“It’s still fun, still a challenge, love getting muddy,” he said. “Just can’t take yourself too seriously when you’re covered in mud.”

It was Carson Schilling’s second time at the Mud Run, having come up all the way from Phoenix to take part in the action. He does kickboxing and last year, his mom found out about the event and they wanted to try, he said.

Schilling ran a quicker time this year and knowing what was coming allowed him to prepare and enjoy the obstacles a lot more, he said.

More than 300 people went through the course Saturday with Chino Valley Recreation Lead Dallas Gray noting the excellent turnout.

“We had some people from out of town say this is the best course they’ve run,” Gray said. “They’re, like, avid professional mud runners.”

Along with the excitement of the fourth annual event going really well, and the new addition of shaved ice being really popular, she did say one thing could change for next year. For the 2020 fifth annual Chino Mud Run, there will probably be a few more shade popups for people watching, Gray said. There were a lot of people who came out to watch others go through the course.

One of those spectators was Mayor Darryl Croft, who said he wanted to thank everyone who put the Chino Mud Run together as well as all those who ran through the course.

“It looks like a lot of fun,” Croft said. “I’m a good watcher, but not a runner.”

