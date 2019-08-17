Update: Suspect arrested in attempted murder of mother

Within the past hour on Saturday, Aug. 17, attempt murder suspect Charles Gregory Jones was arrested in a remote area off Crookton Road and Interstate 40, west of Ash Fork, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

The 47-year-old Ash Fork man was sought for the past day by the YCSO for allegedly attempting to murder his 69-year-old mother at her home on Rocky Hill Road. A $500,000 warrant and cash only bond had been issued.

"Diligent work by YCSO teams involving aerial surveillance and ground searches were instrumental in the locating the partially hidden suspect vehicle and eventually the suspect. Jones was taken into custody without incident," said Dwight D'Evelyn, spokesman for the YCSO.

Jones was armed with a handgun and knife, D'Evelyn added.

Jones had reportedly stolen his mother’s vehicle, which also was being sought.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.