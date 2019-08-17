OFFERS
Ten PUSD in pre-candidacy phase of certification process

Rachel Chunglo in her classroom on first day in 2016-2017. (Courier file)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: August 17, 2019 9 p.m.

For the first time in Prescott Unified School District history, ten teachers are pursuing certification through the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, a noteworthy, but rigorous, and somewhat expensive, pursuit, according to district administrators and board members.

Still one more, Abia Judd Elementary kindergarten teacher Rachel Chunglo, is awaiting her final certification test results. If she earns the certificate, she will be the first to attain such distinction, said Kelli Bradstreet, the district’s director of professional development at the board meeting this month. Bradstreet said she will learn her results in December and if she passes that will be cause for a district celebration.

“It’s a very intensive program,” Bradstreet explained.

She said the program enables teachers to get a national endorsement such that if they travel to other states they need not obtain additional certification. A recertification process is required every five years.

A teacher in this district who earns such certification earns an additional $1,000 above their base salary. Bradstreet earning this certification is like earning a doctorate degree. Speaking from a relatives’ experience with the process that requires teachers to show professional proficiency in four categories – content knowledge, differentiation in instruction, teaching practice and learning environment and effective and reflective practitioner – Bradstreet told the board he was informed the certification process was the “most difficult, and most rewarding” of her career.

Part of the certification requires the teacher to be videotaped in their classroom, with a focus not only on best teaching practices but on continual improvement and initiation of new techniques, Bradstreet explained.

With a focus on enabling more teachers to participate in this process, Bradstreet explained the Arizona K12 Center is waiving some of the fees so that teachers who pursue this end up paying a total of $715 rather than close to $2,000. The National Board has also made it more flexible to fit into teachers’ busy schedules, Bradstreet said. Teachers can take up to three years to complete the four components of the process and do so in any sequence they choose, she said.

Teachers, too, are offered two chances to retake any component, if that is needed, she said.

The National Board touts this program as a way to advance the teaching profession by establishing and maintaining definitive standards of excellence. The board has certified some 112,000 educators with the use of these prestigious standards, officials said.

At this time, the district has 10 teachers who are in the pre-candidacy phase, with those classes offered to teachers at no cost. The ten teachers are: Lisa Hosking, an elementary instructional coach; Heather Christians at Granite Mountain; Sarah Broderick at Lincoln Elementary; Joeli Tickner at Granite Mountain; Jennifer Cummings at Prescott High; Carrie Farnsworth at Taylor Hicks Elementary; Melanie Goldsmith at Taylor Hicks Elementary; Roberta Runyan at Taylor Hicks Elementary; Laura Brubaker at Prescott High and Deb Hammer at Prescott High.

Governing Board member Scott Hicks appreciated the effort to highlight teachers’ expertise, and hail their accomplishments, however, he does not want Prescott to end up simply becoming a teacher training ground.

Board member Connie Donovan, a retired educational administrator, is a big proponent of expanding the 25-year program because it offers teachers a chance to get the best the profession has to offer. She said she suspects those that invest their time and money into obtaining the national certificate are doing it for more than just extra pay, or a chance to move to another district.

“It attracts those who want to get better, and those are the teacher we want, anyway,” Donovan said.

The strongest predictor of student success is the teachers standing before them each day in their classrooms, Donovan said.

To have teachers in the district willing to elevate their performance speaks volumes about their commitment to the profession, and their students, Donovan suggested.

Any teacher in Arizona may rightly opt to seek out places that pay educators more money without engaging in such a rigorous professional standards program, Donovan said.

On the contrary, Donovan said, she has seen how participating with other top education professionals and trying out the latest techniques can reignite the spark for educators who might otherwise be pondering whether or not to continue on this career path.

As teachers go through the program, they likely practice the new strategies they are learning, passing those onto their students, she said.

“I see this as a great investment for our district, and our state, as far as teacher preparation programs,” Donovan said. “I feel it’s very cutting edge.”

