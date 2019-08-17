OFFERS
Sharlot’s WineFest sells out; proceeds support museum

Nancy Gillett reveals the Chardonnay she received from the Pick & Pull at the WineFest Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Nancy Gillett reveals the Chardonnay she received from the Pick & Pull at the WineFest Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: August 17, 2019 10:07 p.m.

Patrons of the seventh annual Sharlot’s WineFest at Sharlot Hall Museum Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Locals and visitors alike came to the seventh annual Sharlot’s WineFest at Sharlot Hall Museum Saturday, Aug. 17, which Executive Director Fred Veil said sold out.

“We had to turn people away. It’s unfortunate that that happens but we can only take so many,” Veil said. “If you’re going to have a problem it’s a good one.”

It’s the fourth time the event has sold out after the museum put a limit on the number of tickets that could be sold for the event following its third year, he said.

Among the crowd enjoying themselves was Sam Hash, who said he had been to similar events in other towns but this was the first time he had ever been to the WineFest. It looked like a fun event to go to and his parents love coming to the Sharlot Hall Museum, he said, noting he used to live in the area and was returning to visit his parents.

Nearly half an hour after the event began, Hash said he was having a great time and praised the weather.

It was also Aggie O’Bryan’s first time at Sharlot’s WineFest. When she saw the museum was having a fundraiser, she thought it would be fun, O’Bryan said, adding that she loves the museum and would do anything to support it.

The event itself had a great layout, O’Bryan said. “It’s easy to go everywhere, it’s not too crowded,” she said. “It’s just perfect.”

Along with the offerings of wines, craft brews, distilled spirits, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and tastings from local restaurants, attendees had the option to take part in the Pick & Pull, a feature that was brought back for this year’s event after first appearing at last year’s WineFest. For $20 they had a chance at getting a bottle of wine ranging in price from $30 to more than $100.

Nancy Gillett wound up getting herself a bottle of Chardonnay.

Before Sharlot’s WineFest even began, Veil said he was feeling pretty good about it. When people are lined up at the gate to get in before it starts, you know something’s good, he said. All the money brought in from the event supports the museum and is one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

“We expect to do well,” he said. “It’ll help support our education center.”

The education center is well under construction and in a couple of weeks, the second floor will start being noticeable, Veil said.

