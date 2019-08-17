Rare Amur leopard cubs go on view at zoo; no names yet
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Visitors may now get a look at two rare leopard cubs at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York.
Onondaga (ah-nahn-DAH’-gah) County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that the little Amur (ah-MOOR’) leopards made their public debut Wednesday.
The male and female cubs gradually ventured out from private quarters into their exhibit. It’s a temporary one while the zoo works toward a new, more complex $400,000 outdoor space for the leopard family.
The cubs were born June 19 to parents Tria and Rafferty.
The cubs don’t yet have names. The zoo plans a vote soon.
Amur leopards are considered critically endangered. They are found in far eastern Russia, where an estimated 84 remain in the wild, up from about 30 in 2012.
About 250 Amur leopards live under human care.
