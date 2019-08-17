Rants & Raves: Aug. 18, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

With so many people/polls showing that the property tax hike by Board of Supervisors is unwanted and unjustified why/how are they continuing to push it? We honestly need to start over.

I don’t like the property tax increase, but we elected the supervisors to make these hard decisions. We need to trust the process and their decision-making.

Who are we to tell a developer how to spend his money? If a developer wants to build a convenience store and gas station, instead of the supermarket that has been suggested, that is his business.

The lady who was videotaping Friday’s accident on Highway 69 while driving should get in trouble. I don’t think she’d like it if it was one of her family or friends.

Quote: “...using a propane torch to burn weeds...” Try that in one of the 11 other states where it is legal to burn weed.

Why do postal carriers insist on folding mail even though it states in large letters “DO NOT BEND,” and easily fits in my oversize box without mutilating it? They have destroyed photos on several occasions! Calling post office doesn’t help.

Bravo to the letter by Bernard Cygan, “Proud to be American,” printed Thursday, Aug 15. He is spot on in his description of the discrimination of the white, conservative, American Patriots endure from the liberal socialists and media.

PSPRS board needs to be relieved of its perceived duties and replaced by a group that can achieve the goal. What a shame!

School bus stops on the Highway 89 in Paulden something I’ve never seen in my life. It’s just common sense, should not be stopping on the highway.

President Obama created more national debt in eight years than ALL prior presidents – combined! Obviously, the only time Democrats are concerned with the national debt is when the president is a Republican.

To quote the Doobie Brothers: “What were once vices are now habits.”

Keep your dogs at home or in the car, they DO NOT belong in the stores.