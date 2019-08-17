OFFERS
Obituary: Verna Lee Branson

Verna Lee Branson

Verna Lee Branson

Originally Published: August 17, 2019 8:24 p.m.

Verna Lee Branson, 83, of Prescott, Arizona, went to be with her Lord, Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born, May 20, 1936, graduating from Delta High School in Colorado in 1954. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree at Colorado State College in Greeley, Colorado, and married Edward Virgil Branson in 1959.

The Bransons moved to Prescott in 1969 with their two children. Her husband was the founding art faculty at Yavapai College. She was an elementary school teacher. Verna resided in Prescott for 50 years. She was a member at First Baptist for 41 years.

Her husband preceded her in death in 2013. Verna is survived by her son, Mark and his wife Koyuki; her daughter, Christie and her husband Rob; her grandchildren, Karolina and her husband Dane, Marissa, Timothy, Janie and her husband Levi, Jared and his wife Katie, Jonathan, Jordan and Kelsie; and her three great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Solid Rock Fellowship.

Information provided by survivors.

