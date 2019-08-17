OFFERS
Obituary: Theodore Edward Allen

Theodore Edward Allen

Theodore Edward Allen

Originally Published: August 17, 2019 8:16 p.m.

Theodore Edward Allen (Ted) passed away on July 19, 2019, at the age of 90 in Prescott, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Lee Allen; and his mother, Maud Helen Allen; his wife, Jacqueline Marian Allen; and his daughter, Donna Lou Card. He is survived by his daughter, Vickie Allen James; son, Richard Renee Allen. Ted also is survived by his four grandchildren, Cheryle Hargett, David James, Sarah Wight and Chelsea Messner; three great- grandchildren, Niemaya Hargett, Brennan James, and Ariel James; and many nieces and nephews.

Ted worked for the Santa Fe railroad as a young man on the bridge gang. After the railroad he worked for the Prescott Fire Department. He was the third paid employee at the fire station. Ted was instrumental for the yellow colored fire hydrants as opposed to the red hydrants as the yellow was easier to see from longer distances.

He also helped getting the tower erected at the fire station on Goodwin Street. While at the Fire Department, and later with Yavapai Electric, he helped with and maintained the fire alarm systems in the Prescott Unified School District for many years. Ted worked for Yavapai Electric in the motor shop, and later bought the shop and, under a new name, Allen Electric Rewind, moved it to the corner of Grove and Lincoln streets in Prescott.

Ted and his wife, Jackie, ran the shop as a family business until retirement.

The shop was well known for the work with the area ranches and through out Arizona for work on generators supplying the power for the ranches without power. The shop also rewound and serviced electric motors and just about anything else electrical for many folks and businesses in the Prescott and surrounding communities.

Ted was a mathematical / scientific / electrical genius. He could figure out anything. He was self taught and was a mentor to a lot of people.

Ted had many interests; he loved camping, riding motorcycles, and 4x4 roads. Ted will be sadly missed by family and friends.

A private service will be held for the immediate family after a Wake, which will be announced at a future date.

Information provided by survivors.

