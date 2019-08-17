OFFERS
Obituary: Donna Lou Frank

Donna Lou Frank

Donna Lou Frank

Originally Published: August 17, 2019 8:20 p.m.

Donna Lou Frank (born March 3, 1936, deceased Aug. 9, 2019). Donna was born on a farm in Mulberry, Arkansas, to Laura Lucille Wade and William Troy Stimson.

Donna is survived by her husband, George; her children, April Yvonne Wesner and Michael Troy Frank and their spouses, Paul Andrew Wesner and Dawn Marie Frank. Donna has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Donna was a meticulous and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She and George met when George was a student foreman at Kellogg Ranch and Donna was the assistant manager at a local theater.

She didn’t like George at the start because his college buddy, who also worked at the same theater, would let him watch movies in the theater for free.

After multiple attempts, George convinced Donna to go out on a date.

Shortly thereafter, George and Donna fell in love and got married.

In June, they celebrated 64 years of unconditional love.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that those who wish to honor Donna do so by making donations to Camp Tatiyee (summer camp for kids with special needs) in Show Low, Arizona in care of Michael Frank at 6446-12 E. Trailridge Circle, Mesa, Arizona, 85215. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

