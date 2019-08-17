Letter: Shootouts in Prescott?

Editor:

Does anyone else find it creepy that, in this age of mass murders by gunfire, Prescott finds it fitting to celebrate its cowboy heritage with fake shootouts on Whiskey Row?

How ironic that on the same day in neighboring California, three people actually died and 15 more were injured by a gunman at an innocent little garlic festival. You wanted to see people shot? Hey, Gilroy, California, had the real thing!

Also, the proceeds from this shootout were to benefit local veterans. How many of them have been shot at during their service and/or suffer from injuries or PTSD as a result of being engaged in real warfare?

Child psychologists, what effect does it have on small kids to see someone “shot” and then walk away seemingly unaffected by the violence?

Crazy! Stick with the costumes, the horses, the poetry and the music.

It’ll still be a great party.

Kathy Ouellette

Prescott