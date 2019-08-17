OFFERS
Letter: Monopoly money

Originally Published: August 17, 2019 9:16 p.m.

When I was a little kid, I tried to buy a little plastic ukulele at the local “Five and Dime” using Monopoly money — those bills worked perfectly well in the game, right? So why not? What I found out is it wasn’t the same as the money Mom used, and the store lady cared only about my mom’s kind of money, and I was so very, very embarrassed.

Little kids don’t always realize the difference between games and real life, I guess. Now, decades later, I’m a retired USAF SMC rocket scientist (no, really!) and I realize that what we’re doing with Mother Nature about our climate disruption is trying to buy a solution with the “Monopoly money” of our “free markets” — but our climate cares only about “carbon footprint” money (the amount of carbon dioxide we put into the atmosphere with our industries, vehicles, etc. — literally, our personal “spending”).

The human carbon footprint has only been going up, no matter what we do. (Anderson et al. [2015-2019]; Rockstrom et al. [2017]; Wadhams [2018]; Tainter et al. [2015]; Spratt & Schellnhuber [2018], Chancel & Piketty [2015], OxFam [2015], etc.)

So when we talk/demonstrate/vote/etc. for “green” ideas and proposals, yet continue to spend carbon footprint on new cars, big houses, international vacations, etc., what we’re “really” doing, quite literally, is trying to save our civilization with Monopoly money. So, do we not know this? Do we not really care? What’s going on?

Please, check out your carbon footprint, and change; for our grandkids’ sakes, e.g.: https://newbooksinpolitics.com/political/bad-bananas.

Patti Sheaffer

Diamond Valley

