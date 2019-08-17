OFFERS
Embry-Riddle volleyball splits 4-game slate at Summer Slam tournament
College Volleyball

Embry-Riddle volleyball’s OPP Elisa Pauzer, right, high-fives her teammates after scoring a point during a 6-on-6 scrimmage at the team’s practice on Friday Aug. 9, 2019, at the ERAU Activity Center. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, File)

Embry-Riddle volleyball’s OPP Elisa Pauzer, right, high-fives her teammates after scoring a point during a 6-on-6 scrimmage at the team’s practice on Friday Aug. 9, 2019, at the ERAU Activity Center. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, File)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: August 17, 2019 midnight

FULLERTON, Calif. — In the wake of the team’s first action of the 2019 season, Embry-Riddle volleyball missed out by a mere two points on being ranked in the Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll.

The poll ranks the top 25 NAIA teams going into the season as the Eagles received 89 votes, good enough for the No. 26 spot but two points below No. 25 Ottawa (Kan.). Despite not being ranked, the Eagles made big statements in their first games of the season during the Summer Slam tournament in Fullerton, Calif., on Wednesday.

In the first game, No. 17 The Master’s University soon learned that the Eagles were no slouches by any degree. The five-set game went down to the wire, but ERAU hung on to claim the final set 15-13.

The Eagles followed up their marquee win with another as they defeated No. 23 Westmont 3-1 in their second game of the day. Erin Clark strutted her stuff against Westmont, tallying 24 kills and 12 digs to help lead Embry-Riddle to victory.

However, the Eagles faltered in the final two games of the tournament on Thursday as they were swept by the University of St. Francis and fell to Montana Tech 3-1.

Now with a 2-2 record, the Eagles will return to Prescott to host the Embry-Riddle Volleyball Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 24. The first match will come against SAGU-American Indian University at noon while the second will be against Arizona Christian at 4 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

