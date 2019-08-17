OFFERS
Sat, Aug. 17
Editorial: Counting down to Election Day; learn and vote

Greg Mengarelli, Billie Orr, Cathey Rusing, Jim Lamerson, and Steve Sischka

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 17, 2019 9:32 p.m.

Ten days. That is how long you have until your ballot is due in the City of Prescott mail-in Primary Election.

If you have not mailed your completed ballot yet, you have until Wednesday, Aug. 21, to give it to the Postal Service. That date is important because after that you should hand deliver it to the Yavapai County Administration Building, 1015 Fair St., Prescott, to be sure it arrives in time.

Why? Because you want elections officials to receive it by the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, deadline.

This election is not short on issues – open space, pensions, road improvements, water uses and allocations, developments, and more. But the ballot, unlike two years ago when it included the public safety pension debt sales tax question, this time includes only the decision for the mayor’s job and three council seats.

In addition to incumbent Greg Mengarelli, who is running unopposed for mayor, four council candidates — Jim Lamerson, Billie Orr, Cathey Rusing, and Steve Sischka — are seeking the three seats on the Prescott City Council.

Some are looking at it as a referendum on how the city is conducting business. Choose the best people for the job, we say. If you are short on knowing the people or the issues, click here for our Election coverage for more information.

If you did not receive a ballot in the mail, registered voters in the city can still visit the County Recorder’s Office at 1015 Fair St., Room 228, to cast an early ballot. If you have questions, call the Recorder’s Office at 928-771-3248.

Already 33% of the 30,603 ballots, which were mailed to registered voters in the City of Prescott, have been returned, as the Courier reported late this past week. That is more than the response from voters in the city’s 2017 primary, at the same point prior to Primary Election Day.

However, you should not stop there.

We want all of your votes to count. Stay tuned in to the discourse, learn, vote and get your ballot to elections officials.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, watch dCourier.com for the early returns – available shortly after 7:30 p.m.

