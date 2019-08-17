De Sutters celebrate 70 years of marriage

Victor and Laura De Sutter of Prescott celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family and friends at a dinner party in Corona, California. On June 29, the group of 60 included their three daughters, Sandi Ray of Corona, Cathy Biccum and husband Jeff of Coarsegold, California, and Cindy Wilkins of Madera, California. Also included were 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Also attending was Laura’s aunt and friend, Jeanne Brewer of Placentia, California. Friends included a former high school classmate and former neighbors from the 1950s through the 1990s.

The couple married on June 18, 1949, in Phoenix and they honeymooned in Prescott, then returned home to Santa Ana, California. After Victor’s retirement, 46 years later, they came back to Prescott and built their dream retirement home.