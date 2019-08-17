OFFERS
Sat, Aug. 17
Weather  73.0 weather icon
City seeks proposals for redevelopment of City Hall
New proposal deadline set for Sept. 13

A deadline of Sept. 13 has been set for proposals to buy or redevelop Prescott City Hall. (Les Stu- kenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: August 17, 2019 9:59 p.m.

What could the Prescott City Hall property become?

More than a dozen developers, architects, and construction companies have indicated interest in answering that question, and possibly taking on redevelopment of the prime downtown Prescott real estate.

Their answers are due back to the city by Sept. 13.

The question is a part of the city’s months-long process of determining how best to use its land on South Cortez Street.

Central to the issue is where the city should relocate its offices, should a developer come up with a viable proposal for buying/redeveloping the City Hall parcel.

In early 2019, the ad hoc Mayor’s Commission on Facility Optimization and Property Usage (FOPU) spent several months discussing options for a new city hall location.

The premise was that the current city hall is too small to meet city needs, and is largely inefficient and outdated.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The commission’s findings were summarized to the Prescott City Council in March, with a presentation by Commission Chairman Justin Scott.

Among the recommendations of the commission was that the city should compile a request for proposals (RFP) for city properties “to determine possible interest of third parties.”

In July, the city released an official RFP, asking for plans for redevelopment of the city’s 1.56-acre parcel at 201, 221, 223, and 225 S. Cortez St.

Initially, the deadline for proposals was set for Aug. 1.

But after the city conducted a site visit at the property in mid-July, Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said the feedback from potential proposers was that more time was needed.

That prompted the city to push back the proposal deadline until Sept. 13.

Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, reported that representatives from 14 different groups and companies attended the July site visit, which was mandatory for anyone planning to submit a proposal.

The meeting lasted about 45 minutes, Goodman said, and included a walk-through of subject city properties, including City Hall, the separate building that houses the Legal Department, and the adjacent parking lot.

Until the proposals are opened, Goodman said the city will not know what the interested companies have in mind. But a common idea that arose during the July meeting was that the city buildings would be razed to make way for some other sort of business or mixed-use space, he said.

GAUGING INTEREST

City Manager Michael Lamar said during the March meeting that the idea behind the RFP would be to see what kind of private-sector interest there is for the site, which, in turn, would allow the city to see what direction it may need to take.

The 10-page RFP states: “The city is interested in attracting private-sector investment in its downtown.”

It adds that the purpose of the RFP is to identify a developer “with the interest, capacity and qualifications to design, plan, construct, and manage a desirable mixed-use development project that will include housing, retail, and possibly entertainment.”

The ultimate goal is to “further stimulate economic development opportunities in (the city’s) historic downtown core.”

The RFP asks the proposers to answer eight multi-part questions that focus on: why the company is interested in the project; the firm’s experience in similar projects; a description of unique design elements or features to be incorporated into the development; a description of how the development would address market demands; a financial plan for the project; and the proposer’s offering price for the land.

NEW CITY HALL SITE

Still to come would be discussion about where City Hall should move to, if the city were to receive a viable proposal for the Cortez Street land.

The FOPU committee discussed that issue extensively, and ultimately agreed that a downtown location — within about two blocks of the Yavapai County Courthouse — was a must for a new city hall.

In March, Scott told the council that the commissioners wanted to keep City Hall downtown. At the same time, they questioned whether that could happen without incurring debt.

Goodman said that among the ideas that came up during the site visit was a possibility that the project would incorporate city offices into a mixed-use concept at the Cortez Street site.

